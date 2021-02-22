CITGO Forms New Partnership to Enable In-Vehicle Fuel Transactions

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. and connected car software provider Xevo are teaming up to connect consumers with more than 4,500 CITGO-branded retail locations through an in-vehicle CITGO app.

Powered by the Xevo Market mobile commerce platform, the app enables consumers to interact with popular brands through embedded ordering and transactions via the in-vehicle touchscreen.

"Giving consumers the option to pay for fuel through their connected car simplifies the purchasing process so our customers can get on their way. Our partnership with Xevo is a critical component in making this vision a reality," said Kevin Kinney, general manager of Brand Equity for CITGO.

"Technology is ingrained into our everyday lives and we understand that we must also make it available for our customers when they pull up to the pump, so they keep coming back," he added. "We are very excited about these new offerings and will continue working with partners like Xevo to improve the overall customer experience at our branded locations."

Consumers will be able to link their CITGO shopper loyalty program accounts with the CITGO in-vehicle app and earn rewards on fuel purchases made through the app.

"As part of Xevo's continued efforts to develop and deliver the most advanced in-vehicle commerce experience available, this new relationship with CITGO allows the automakers we partner with to offer consumers an enhanced fuel experience by adding CITGO transactions to the growing list of in-vehicle brands available through the award-winning Xevo Market platform," said John Absmeier, chief technology officer of Lear Corp.

Seattle-based Xevo is part of Lear Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. It transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of more than 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.