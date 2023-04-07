CITGO & Its Marketers Move Into 2023 With New Initiatives

HOUSTON — At the beginning of April, executives from CITGO Petroleum Corp. met with leadership from the company's Light Oils and Lubricants marketing partners in Scottsdale, Ariz., the first such high-level gathering since 2013.

The President's Meeting, held April 3-5, featured updates on the industry and the company, as well as a detailed review of CITGO branding, technology and investment initiatives. CITGO leaders also previewed the company's new light oils advertising campaign built around the theme "Good to Go."

"Reconvening the President's Meeting with our Light Oils and Lubricants customers provides an opportunity to align around a common vision for success with CITGO as their supplier of choice," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "And after a record-setting 2022, it's clear that CITGO — and our marketing partners — are truly 'good to go' for an outstanding 2023."

Senior CITGO executives briefed marketers on the company's 2022 performance and a host of 2023 initiatives designed to build strong momentum for the company and its brands. The meeting also featured specific breakout sessions for both Light Oils and Lubricants marketers to provide a more tailored look at CITGO programs.

Light Oils briefings focused on CITGO investments in loyalty offerings, the ongoing Illuminate Reimage Program and the expansion of midstream capabilities. Light Oils marketers also learned more about the CITGO "Good to Go" advertising campaign.

CITGO briefed Lubricants marketers on planned investments to enhance grease capacity, improve operational efficiencies and capabilities, and develop best-in-class programs that support growth in the company's Mystik, Clarion and CITGO lubricants brands.

"Marketers across multiple regions now recognize CITGO as their top partner for business growth," said Karl Schmidt, vice president of supply and marketing at CITGO. "Our 2023 theme is 'Good to Go,' but for our marketing partners and their business success, that means CITGO is good to grow."

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. The company currently employs approximately 3,300 people and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets.