CITGO Joins EPA's Energy Star Program

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star program, signifying a larger company-wide focus on energy efficiency.

The partnership builds upon Energy Star certifications of CITGO's Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

"Voluntary participation as an Energy Star partner is consistent with our ongoing commitment to operational excellence," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Joining Energy Star provides access to a vast network of industrial partners to continue to learn and improve our energy efficiency as we prepare ourselves for a lower carbon economy."

CITGO facilities have a range of manufacturing processes and energy requirements encompassing:

Refineries in Corpus Christi; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill.;

Lubricant packaging plants in Oklahoma City; Cicero, Ill.; and Atlanta;

Terminal locations; and

The Houston headquarters building.

CITGO employees will participate through a dedicated team of energy efficiency leaders. Recognizing the important role energy efficiency plays in the sustainability of its operations, CITGO began preparations by engaging employees, identifying a supporting organizational structure and hosting an Energy Summit. At the summit, employees, field experts and thought leaders introduced innovative ways the company could utilize to improve energy usage; some of which are already in motion. Participation as an Energy Star partner was a logical next step in these efforts, according to the organization.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's industrial facilities is a key step in helping protect the environment," said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the Energy Star commercial & industrial branch.

Energy Star is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state and local organizations rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, Energy Star and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

In addition to the Lake Charles, Lemont and Corpus Christi refineries, Houston-based CITGO wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States.