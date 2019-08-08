Clark Brands Expands Security Services for Independent Fuel Retailers

LISLE, Ill. — Clark Brands LLC is expanding its partnership with ControlScan, a managed security and compliance solutions provider, to offer managed firewall and PCI compliance across its affiliated locations.

The ControlScan PaySafe UTM Firewall service and the PCI 1-2-3 managed compliance program work together to ensure that retailers' IT network is protected from the latest cyber threats and that payment card data is handled in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). This is especially critical for fuel retailers because most locations have a retail store and a forecourt where payments are accepted, according to ControlScan.

"Fuel retailers' IT networks present a unique challenge," said Mark Carl, CEO, ControlScan. "The demands for speed, customer convenience and cybersecurity are converging, and these demands must be met wherever the customer is on-site."

Clark Brands and ControlScan have a long history of working together to deliver security and compliance services to the Clark, Crown and payment processing locations, the companies noted.

"The independent business model we support allows for flexibility in many ways," said Stacey Yimet, CEO, Clark Brands. "Expanding our partnership with ControlScan helps mitigate cybersecurity risk by presenting a unified security and compliance solution that is easy and cost effective to implement."

Based in Lisle, Clark Brands licenses both the Clark and Crown gasoline brands and is a trusted petroleum processing solution for more than 900 independent petroleum marketers and retailers in 32 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.