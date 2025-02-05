 Skip to main content

Clark's Pump-N-Shop Renews Collaboration With State Golf Association

The retailer will be a key sponsor for several premier state championships.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Clark's Pump-N-Shop logo

ASHLAND, Ky. — Clark's Pump-N-Shop is renewing a three-year partnership with the Kentucky Golf Association (KGA). 

The collaboration will focus on supporting and promoting the growth of golf in Kentucky, with Clark's Pump-N-Shop serving as a key sponsor for multiple prestigious KGA events. The convenience store operator's sponsorship will enhance the experience for players and contribute to the development of the sport statewide, according to the KGA.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Clark's Pump-N-Shop will expand its support to include the Clark's Pump-N-Shop Men's Match Play Championship, while remaining the title sponsor of additional premier state championships:

  • Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur
  • Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Women's Amateur
  • Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Senior Amateur
  • Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Senior Women's Amateur
  • Clark's Pump-N-Shop Men's State Mid-Amateur 

The collaboration between Clarks' Pump-N-Shop and the KGA first began in 2014.Top Kentucky golfers that have won tournaments sponsored by Clark's Pump-N-Shop include J.M Butler, Trey Wall, Justin Tereshko, Abbie Lee and Alaina Schmitt.

[RELATED CONTENT: Coen Markets Partners With Professional Soccer Team]

"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Clark's Pump-N-Shop as the title sponsor for not only our State Amateur Championship but many other prestigious KGA events," said KGA Executive Director Connie Saner. "The Clark family's ongoing support plays a pivotal role in enhancing the golfing experience for players across Kentucky. We sincerely appreciate Brent Clark, the entire Clark family, and their dedicated team for their continued commitment to advancing the game of golf in our state."

The KGA represents the amateur body of Kentucky's golfers working in assistance with the United States Golf Association. It operates Kentucky's premier amateur tournaments along with USGA Champions qualifiers.

Headquartered in Ashland, family-owned Clark's Pump-N-Shop operates 67 convenience stores in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Cut Back on Alcohol in 2025

Meanwhile, purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise.
Dry January teaser

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

The Hershey Co. Lays Out CEO Succession Plan

CEO Michele Buck will retire June 30, 2026 after two decades at the company.
The Hershey Co. logo & Michele Buck
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds