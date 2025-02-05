Clark's Pump-N-Shop Renews Collaboration With State Golf Association

Clark's Pump-N-Shop will expand its support to include the Clark's Pump-N-Shop Men's Match Play Championship, while remaining the title sponsor of additional premier state championships:

Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur

Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Women's Amateur

Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Senior Amateur

Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Senior Women's Amateur

Clark's Pump-N-Shop Men's State Mid-Amateur

The collaboration between Clarks' Pump-N-Shop and the KGA first began in 2014.Top Kentucky golfers that have won tournaments sponsored by Clark's Pump-N-Shop include J.M Butler, Trey Wall, Justin Tereshko, Abbie Lee and Alaina Schmitt.

[RELATED CONTENT: Coen Markets Partners With Professional Soccer Team]

"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Clark's Pump-N-Shop as the title sponsor for not only our State Amateur Championship but many other prestigious KGA events," said KGA Executive Director Connie Saner. "The Clark family's ongoing support plays a pivotal role in enhancing the golfing experience for players across Kentucky. We sincerely appreciate Brent Clark, the entire Clark family, and their dedicated team for their continued commitment to advancing the game of golf in our state."

The KGA represents the amateur body of Kentucky's golfers working in assistance with the United States Golf Association. It operates Kentucky's premier amateur tournaments along with USGA Champions qualifiers.

Headquartered in Ashland, family-owned Clark's Pump-N-Shop operates 67 convenience stores in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.