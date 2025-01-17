Coen Markets Partners With Professional Soccer Team

"Coen Markets is the only local convenience store in the Pittsburgh area, so we're very excited to team up with another local team like the Riverhounds," said Andrea Neurohr, vice president of marketing for Coen Markets. "The family-friendly atmosphere and Pittsburgh pride that the Hounds provide is what we strive for in our stores for our own customers, and we look forward to starting and growing this partnership."

Additional tie-ins will include on-site activations at Riverhounds matches, Coen Corner Kicks during Hounds home matches and Away Game Giveaways with Coen as the sponsor of the Hounds' road match days.

"One of the best things about the Riverhounds is the sense of community among our fans, which makes a community-based chain like Coen Markets an ideal partner for our team," said Zack Kaminski, director of corporate partnerships for the Riverhounds. "We're happy to bring together Coen and the Hounds and eager to grow this partnership to benefit two strong Pittsburgh brands."

The team kicks off its 2025 season on March 8, with Coen sponsoring its first match as it travels to play the North Carolina FC.

Founded in 1923, Coen Markets has been serving guests for 100 years in the Pittsburgh tri-state region. The company currently operates more than 50 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.