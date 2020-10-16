Cleanliness Drives Gas Station Visits as Signs Point to a Rebound

BOSTON — The warm weather, recommended outdoor gatherings and strong preference for car travel over air travel during the third quarter of 2020 prompted a rebound in gas station visits, according to a new report from GasBuddy.

Visits surpassed pre-COVID levels during the third quarter of 2020, averaging 17 percent higher than GasBuddy's footfall index.

"Our data is showing signs of rebound when it comes to gas station visits," said Bart Kloosterboer, vice president of strategy for GasBuddy, "People are starting to get more familiar and comfortable with their new norm, and are using their cars as 'personal protective equipment.' We saw a spike over the summer months, and as of September 19, station visits are back in line with the first quarter before the coronavirus lockdowns."

Gas station cleanliness drives visits, the report found. During Q3, locations with above-average cleanliness ratings drove 21 percent more visits than their below-average competitors, up 5 percent compared to Q2.

Buc-ee's (in the 30-49 locations segment) received the highest score for cleanliness. Other brands that performed well within their segments include Fry's (50-249 locations), Costco (250-999 locations), Casey's General Stores (1,000-3,999 locations) and Chevron (4,000-plus locations).

Top brands were determined by ratings and reviews submitted by users of the GasBuddy app from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The full report is available for download on GasBuddy's website.

Boston-based GasBuddy connects drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop.