Cleanliness, Relevant Promotions Drive Fuel-Only Customers Inside a C-store

The majority of fuel sold in the United States is sold at convenience stores. However, getting motorists to come inside the store after filling up has been an ongoing challenge for the convenience channel.

Citing 2017 State of the Industry Report from NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, GasBuddy noted that a convenience store's inside sales generate almost three-quarters of all gross profit dollars.

Some estimate a similar number of consumers fill up and drive away — never coming inside to make additional purchases.

However, converting those forecourt customers to inside customers is not impossible. GasBuddy findings indicate conversion depends on a c-store operator's ability to meet consumer needs: safety, cleanliness and hospitality.

Additionally, consumers show "a strong interest" in specific strategies and promos that can move them from the pumps to the store.

In its new report, Canopy to the Store, GasBuddy summarizes findings from surveys conducted in July and December 2018. Chief among its findings: Curb appeal matters.

Calling the forecourt "the first handshake that welcomes customers to the store," GasBuddy explained consumers are unlikely to go inside a store if they perceive the store as dirty, boring or unexceptional. Reputation matters as well, it added.

According to the report, frequent customers cite these factors as having a strong or moderate influence in their opinion of a store before stepping inside:

82.54 percent: store design and upkeep

79.7 percent: cleanliness of the fuel area

79.6 percent: quality of lighting

58.6 percent: brand reputation

55.12 percent: opinions of friends and family

Moving inside, GasBuddy found that restrooms matter. According to survey results, 22.6 percent of consumers said they frequently make a purchase after using the restrooms at a c-store. Another 56 percent said they occasional make a purchase.

However, the restrooms must be clean. Nearly two-thirds of consumers said they visited a gas station's c-store with the intention of using the restroom, but decided to leave and go elsewhere.

Top reasons for avoiding a c-store's restroom are:

Restrooms were dirty

Restrooms were outdated and/or poorly maintained

C-store was outdated and/or poorly maintained

Restroom required a key or an access code

Customer did not feel safe

The report also explained that knowing that a convenience retailer was committed to clean, quality restrooms would probably influence nearly 42 percent of consumers and definitely influence 27.19 percent.

"Every restroom visit is a sales opportunity. It's a chance to connect with fuel-only customers who would otherwise rarely — or never — wander inside the store. Unfortunately, retailers who provide outdated, dirty, or poorly maintained facilities are not equipped to leverage this opportunity," said GasBuddy, calling restrooms "a litmus test for overall store quality."

Strategies & Promotions

Beyond the look and feel of a store, convenience retailers need to reach fuel-only consumers where they are — on their phones. According to GasBuddy, more than half of consumers look at their smartphone while refueling, and more notably nearly three in four of consumers ages 18 to 34.

"This opens many opportunities to drive in-store sales through relevant offers and promotions," the report noted, adding fuel discounts can hit the spot. In a recent GasBuddy study, 65 percent of consumers said gas prices impact their ability to spend money on other items and services.

Relevant orders also deliver results. When asked which mobile ads influence their decision to visit a convenience store brand, consumers said:

Healthy food options;

Redeemable coupons for convenience store products;

Loyalty rewards for convenience store products; and

Loyalty rewards for fuel savings.

The Canopy to the Store report also found that nearly 71 percent of consumers surveyed belong to a rewards program for a c-store or gas station. Of those, 48.78 percent use a rewards program very frequently, 34.2 percent somewhat frequently, 12.84 percent somewhat rarely; and only 4.17 percent very rarely.

Minimal savings and discounts on products consumers don't purchase are among the reasons why they rarely use a rewards program, it added.

A c-store retailer can change consumers' minds, however, if the program offered consumers the ability to build up points to spend on what they choose; earn discounts on fuel for in-store purchases; and discounts on products they purchase daily or weekly.

To download GasBuddy's Canopy to Store report, click here.