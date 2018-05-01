Cleo's C-store Chain Changes Hands in Texas

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Cleo Bustamante Enterprises Inc. sold eight convenience stores to Kwik Chek Convenience Stores.

The majority of the locations in south Texas feature quick-service restaurants. Four stores are co-branded with Subway restaurants, one store is co-branded with a Subway and a Church's Chicken, and one store is co-branded with a Subway and a Papa John's.

In addition, four stores include laundromats and one store includes an automatic carwash.

Seven of the stores market Valero-branded gasoline and one markets Shell-branded gasoline.

The stores are located in Asherton, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Eagle Pass and La Pryor, Texas. Taylor-Smartt LLC, which operates as Kwik Chek Convenience Stores, has 36 convenience stores and grocery stores in Texas and Oklahoma.

"Our family is proud of the convenience store chain we have built over the years and are pleased to be able to turn over the operation of these stores to a high-quality company like Kwik Chek," said Cleo Bustamante, president of Carrizo Springs-based Cleo Bustamante Enterprises.

"The transition of the stores to them has been extremely smooth. We also appreciate the hard work and creativity of NRC Realty & Capital Advisors in assisting us with the sale. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome," Bustamante added.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Cleo Bustamante Enterprises in connection with the sale.

"We at NRC were honored to be able to serve as financial advisor to the company in this important milestone for the Bustamante family, and we were pleased by the way in which the transaction came together and ultimately was closed today," said Dennis Ruben, executive managing director of NRC Realty & Capital Advisors.