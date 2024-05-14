Coca-Cola Co. Debuts New Proprietary Insights Platform

The program will help track relevant trends on consumer preferences for retailers.
Amanda Koprowski
Coca-cola lens logo in top corner with outlines of Coke beverages below

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. is launching Coca-Cola Lens, an insights platform designed to empower operators in the foodservice and retail industries to make data-driven decisions. 

The platform is intended to help magnify relevant trends in order to anticipate consumer preferences, helping retailers who want to focus on growing their customer base. As Coca-Cola's business spans more than 250,000 retail and 500,000 foodservice outlets in North America, the company believes it is uniquely positioned to provide real-time insights to businesses that need them. 

"Coca-Cola has always been dedicated to driving growth with our partners. With the launch of Coca-Cola Lens, we're taking that commitment to the next level," said Dagmar Boggs, head of foodservice at Coca-Cola North America. "Now, customers will be able to self-serve the actionable insights they need, precisely when they need them, empowering our partners to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence and agility." 

Coca-Cola Lens utilizes proprietary tools and data, plus insights from secondary and third-party sources, before combining them into focused insights via a user-friendly website. The platform dives deep into consumer behavior, then zooms out to show the trends and context that make up the bigger picture.  

At launch, there will be 16 unique thought leadership stories covering topics as broad as macroeconomic trends and as tailored as premium water trends, with new content every quarter.  

The platform will debut at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. Attendees at the event can also hear more information regarding the new offering during the Data and Dining: Feeding Growth with Actionable Insights" education session.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Coca-Cola Co. is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company's portfolio of brands includes Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico and Minute Maid, among others. Together with its bottling partners, Coca-Cola employs more than 700,000 people worldwide. 

It is Convenience Store News' 2024 Category Captain for Packaged Beverages.

