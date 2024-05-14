Coca-Cola Co. Debuts New Proprietary Insights Platform

"Coca-Cola has always been dedicated to driving growth with our partners. With the launch of Coca-Cola Lens, we're taking that commitment to the next level," said Dagmar Boggs, head of foodservice at Coca-Cola North America. "Now, customers will be able to self-serve the actionable insights they need, precisely when they need them, empowering our partners to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence and agility."

Coca-Cola Lens utilizes proprietary tools and data, plus insights from secondary and third-party sources, before combining them into focused insights via a user-friendly website. The platform dives deep into consumer behavior, then zooms out to show the trends and context that make up the bigger picture.

At launch, there will be 16 unique thought leadership stories covering topics as broad as macroeconomic trends and as tailored as premium water trends, with new content every quarter.

The platform will debut at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. Attendees at the event can also hear more information regarding the new offering during the Data and Dining: Feeding Growth with Actionable Insights" education session.

It is Convenience Store News' 2024 Category Captain for Packaged Beverages.