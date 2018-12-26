Coen Markets Takes Ownership of CoGo's Convenience Stores

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Coen Markets is more than doubling its store count with the acquisition of 38 CoGo's convenience stores for an undisclosed price.

Following the purchase of CoGo's, also a family-owned company based in western Pennsylvania, the chain plans to make store improvements across the Pittsburgh region, reported the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The deal was finalized on Dec. 20.

Coen Markets' plans entail visible upgrades and expanded food options at both its newly acquired and existing c-stores, including freshly prepared deli sandwiches, homemade sides and other hot prepared food. The c-store chain will also add its signature never-frozen, hand-breaded crispy chicken; hand-cut fries made with Idaho potatoes; and freshly ground bean-to-cup coffee.

The company also hopes to continue offering CoGo's popular pepperoni rolls.

"You have two born-here, raised-here chains coming under one umbrella, which should materially help us in our ability to unify our image and our offers to our guests," said Coen Markets CEO Charlie McIlvaine. "Our mission statement is 'impress and satisfy guests with every visit, and make their lives simpler.' Our added scale and capabilities, that enables us to execute on that mission statement and that means better-looking and upgraded locations."

Moving forward, CoGo CEO John Eby III will serve as vice president of real estate development and projects for Coen Markets.

"We're excited but it's the end of an era. It's sad on one side, because it's the family business and I came in to help out and that chapter is closing, but on the bright side, the compelling reason for moving forward was just the opportunity of bringing these two family businesses together," Eby said.

CoGo's began its business operations in 1917 as the Colteryahn Dairy family-run farm in Carrick, Pa. Carl Colteryahn Jr. founded its first Stop-N-Go retail location in Bethel Park, Pa., in 1962 after recognizing the growing demand for fresh milk and juice at neighborhood stores. The company became CoGo's in 1986.

Coen Markets owns all of CoGo's assets and its franchise program, and will retain the chain's employees.

"Those people are staying on in the same positions," Eby told the news outlet. "Their uniform colors might change over time and their stores will be freshened up and upgraded."

The former CoGo's stores will continue operating under the brand name for the near future but may rebrand as Coen Markets in the future.

Coen Markets, a subsidiary of Coen Oil, operates 27 Ruff Creek Market stores in addition to the acquired CoGO's stores. Its tri-state footprint includes Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.