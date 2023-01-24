Colonial Oil Adds to Commercial Fuel & Lubricants Business

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Colonial Oil Industries acquired Strickland Oil Co. effective Jan. 16. The 47-year-old company had serviced Savannah and the surrounding region, delivering commercial fuel and lubricants as well as operating a cardlock location in Pooler, Ga.

"Colonial Oil is excited about this opportunity to add customers in our home market as well as adding new team members to the Colonial family," said Chris Ingram, vice president at Colonial Oil. "We have grown our commercial fuel and lubricants business substantially in the last three years and feel like we have a great team in place to support continued growth."

With strategic supply and logistics operations throughout the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast regions, Colonial Oil's extensive network provides petroleum, marine and lubricants services throughout the United States to a wide portfolio of customers.

"For nearly 70 years, Strickland Oil has focused on customer service and quality work," said Kent Strickland, co-owner of Strickland Oil. "We feel that Colonial Oil is the perfect fit for our customers as it is also a family run business with the personal service that customers deserve."

This is the second major acquisition by Colonial in the past year. In June 2022, the company acquired another Southern company, Peak Energy/Haywood Oil , which expanded its footprint in the Asheville, N.C., market area.

Savannah-based Colonial Oil Industries, a division of Colonial Group Inc., is one of the largest independent oil companies in the U.S. For more than 100 years, the company has provided fuel and lubricant supply and distribution services to wholesale, commercial, industrial, retail, marine and cardlock customers across 34 states.

Convenience store operator Enmarket is Colonial Group's retail division.

Strickland Oil is a wholesale distributor of fuel and other petroleum-based services located in Pooler. It serves Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties in Georgia, as well as Hilton Head and Bluffton in South Carolina.