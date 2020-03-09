Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, GSTV, Kellogg Co., Tiger Fuel & Wills Group

The program will provide cereal for 100,000 meals and snacks annually to RMHC families while their children are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Tony the Tiger joined Wendy Davidson, president of Kellogg's Away From Home business, and Sheila Musolino, president and CEO of RMHC, to kick off the in-kind charitable donor program at the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

"We are proud to play a part in bringing our brands to the families staying at Ronald McDonald House locations for years to come," said Davidson. "Together we can provide a taste of home and help families ease the burden during a stressful time when there is little time to eat. We know many RMHC Chapters are also experiencing challenges to volunteer programs and cancellation of fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this partnership is more critical than ever."

The Kellogg cereal donation to RMHC is an extension of Kellogg's Better Days program, which supports hunger relief and ensures families get access to nutrition. The program partners with organizations to support communities worldwide and has donated more than 2.5 billion servings of food globally to people in need since 2015 and nearly $17 million in food and funds to global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts.

Kwik Chek

Kwik Chek launched two initiatives inside all Texas and Oklahoma stores to raise funds for United Way to help those impacted by COVID-19.

In partnership with sister company McCraw Oil, Kwik Chek has joined the #TexansHelpingTexans and #OklahomansHelpingOklahomans initiatives and has pledged to match the first $5,000 raised in-store. Customers have the opportunity to add $1, $3 or $5 to their total at checkout and 100 percent of funds raised will go directly back into local communities through United Way.

"Guided by our motto, 'Leave 'em better,' we are passionate about supporting the local communities in which we serve," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek. "Now more than ever, it's important for able-businesses to do everything they can to lift up their neighbors. United Way's mission to improve lives by mobilizing the power of communities to advance the common good aligns perfectly with the intentions of this campaign."

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's, headquartered in Oklahoma City, kicked off the "Round Up the Change" campaign to support Children's Miracle Hospitals (CMH). From July 14-Oct. 3, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at any of Love’s more than 520 locations across the country to help sick and injured children in their local communities.

The company has asked customers to round up their change for years to support CMN Hospitals but is starting this campaign early and extending it through the Love's traditional campaign this year for two reasons:

To increase funds raised for sick and injured children during the COVID-19 pandemic; and To assist in the federal change shortage due to the limited supply because of COVID-19 production shortages.

"COVID-19 has dramatically impacted everyday life, and we're going to partner with our customers to fight it and help sick and injured children through our continued support of CMN," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's.

Round Up the Change precedes this year's full-blown CMN Hospitals campaign, which will begin Aug. 31.

Since 1999, Love's and its customers have raised more than $31 million for CMN Hospitals, including nearly $4 million in 2019.

Murphy USA

El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA achieved a $1 million milestone in its first national cause campaign, "Great Futures Fueled Here," supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The multi-phase cause campaign launched April 1 across nearly 1,500 Murphy USA locations in 25 states. During the campaign, customers chose to make a monetary contribution of $1, $2 or $5, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA locations.

"We are blown away by the generosity of our customers and employees who have more than doubled our original commitment of $500,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs members," said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA. "Even in these trying times, we're deeply moved and proud to see the generous spirit of our customers and Murphy USA store employees through their support of the Great Futures Fueled Here campaign that will help provide opportunities for the next generation."

The second phase of the Great Futures Fueled Here will run through Sept. 1.

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. kicked off a new in-store round-up campaign to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The campaign, which ran through July 27, supported the organization’s ongoing efforts to serve kids, families and communities in need, especially as it adapts its services in the midst of COVID-19.