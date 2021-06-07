Community Service Spotlight: Alta Convenience, Ferrera Candy Co. & GetGo

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Alta Convenience

Alta Convenience showed its continued support for Wings for Life USA – Spinal Cord Research Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation with a mission to find the cure for spinal cord injury. The convenience retailer raised $40,000 during a promotional period in which customers were encouraged to buy a paper "red wing" with their name on it to be posted around its 105 convenience stores.

The latest contribution builds upon Alta's $30,000 raised in 2019.

Circle K

Since May of the 2020 campaign to support the American Red Cross, customers at participating Circle K stores donated their spare change to raise more than $286,883.

"Circle K is thankful to our very generous customers, staff, and vendors who support Red Cross services in communities, where our employees and customers live, as together we help people prepare for and respond to disasters locally and across the nation," said Melanie Svinis, brand & advertising manager, Circle K Coastal Carolinas. "The longstanding partnership between Circle K Coastal Carolinas and the Red Cross continues to benefit our communities year after year."

Enmarket

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket teamed up with trucking firm Veteran Carriers to celebrate a particular group of heroes from the COVID-19 pandemic — the trucking community.

Through the Feed a Trucker program, on the first Friday of each month for the rest of the year, truckers can pull into Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80 — one of the c-store chain's commercial trucking locations — and receive a free boxed lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Enmarket's The Eatery. The first group of participating volunteers will be the Veterans Council of Chatham County.

"Enmarket never closed its doors during the lockdown. As an essential business, our employees were there, selling gas and food. But we couldn’t have done it without truckers keeping us supplied, so we are pleased to join this expression of appreciation," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket.

Enmarket operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

EG Group

EG America and the 1,700 convenience stores it operates is launching a national campaign to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans access the full range of benefits available to them.

Starting June 23 and running through July, store employees will ask customers to donate an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. Funds donated to DAV help veterans get access to:

The benefits they deserve

Transportation to medical appointments

Meaningful employment

Assistance during times of disaster

The c-stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. Their goal is to raise more than $250,000 for DAV.

"Recognizing and giving back to those who have served our country is vitally important to the EG Group, which is why we are proud to partner with DAV in this important initiative," said George Fournier, president of EG America. "Additionally, many of our team members and guests are veterans themselves, so this association with DAV allows them to connect with the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way. This fundraising effort hits home for the EG Group and we're looking forward to our guests playing a key role in this effort."

Ferrera Candy Co.

Black Forest, a leading candy and snack brand inspired by real forests, is in the third year of its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) in support of the ongoing efforts to replant forests across America. Building on that partnership, Black Forest has set a new aspirational long-range target to plant 10 million trees by 2030.