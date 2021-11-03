Community Service Spotlight: Altria, Keebler, Tri Star Energy & Quicklee's

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group CEO Billy Gifford joined The Valuable 500, a global CEO community revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

By joining The Valuable 500, Altria commits to:

Ensuring that disability inclusion is on its senior leadership agenda;

Making at least one firm commitment to action; and

Sharing its commitment with the business and the world.

"To achieve our 10-year vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future we need a diverse and inclusive workforce and we need people to feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work," said Gifford. "We are proud to support The Valuable 500 in helping to create awareness of the critical role people with disabilities play within the business community."

As part of its commitment to Inclusion and Diversity, Altria established RISE, a network for employees and families with disabilities, in 2020. Its mission is to create an environment for Altria's employees and families with diverse abilities to feel fully included, supported and equipped to maximize their skills, develop their careers, and advance the organization through education and training and by providing resources for employees and families with disabilities so they can bring their whole selves to work.

Altria has established a goal to have at least seven percent of vice presidents or directors identify as a person with a disability.

"It is fantastic to see Altria join The Valuable 500 network and great to see the initiatives they currently have in place such as RISE," The Valuable 500 Founder Caroline Casey. "As we look to 2021, I am excited to activate the network of 500 business leaders as we look to build a more inclusive world."

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's partnered with the Feeding America Network to help provide more meals to communities in need across the heartland. The Casey's #HereforGood Hunger campaign helped provide more than 15 million meals to children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal. One dollar helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.