Community Service Spotlight: Big Red Stores, Stewart’s Shops & General Mills

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

BIG RED STORES

Big Red Stores, its employees and customers raised $150,541 in its annual Arkansas Children's Campaign through bake sales and raffle tickets. This year's contribution surpasses the convenience retailer's goal of $115,000.

"Big Red Stores have achieved incredible success this year through their fundraising campaign for Arkansas Children's. Collectively surpassing their goal by more than $30,000 speaks to Big Red Store's commitment to child health and wellbeing. We are grateful for community partners like Big Red Stores who are championing children across the state," stated Kait Ross, senior development officer of the Arkansas Children's Foundation.

Over the course of 10 years, Big Red Stores has raised more than $730,000 for Arkansas Children.

CITGO PETROLEUM CORP.

CITGO, Official Fuel Sponsor of the Boston Marathon, sent eight teachers, three Marketers and six employees to run the historic race on April 15.

New this year, teachers from school districts in the company's operational footprint had the chance to participate in a contest to run the marathon courtesy of CITGO. More than 175 teachers submitted entries and eight were chosen based on their responses to three simple questions:

What does running the Boston Marathon mean to you? How has CITGO helped your school/district? What does that partnership mean to you as an educator?

"Education is one of the pillars in our corporate social responsibility program, and we know how hard our teachers work for our local communities," CITGO General Manager Community Relations, CSR and Legislative Affairs Larry Elizondo said. "That's why we wanted to reward them with an opportunity to showcase their commitment, perseverance and skill. The Boston Marathon is one of the elite athletic events of the year and we are proud to support these incredible individuals as they pursue this accomplishment."

Continuing a tradition started in 2017, CITGO hosted a "cheer zone" located 1 mile from the finish beneath the CITGO sign in Kenmore Square.

"With our sign in Kenmore Square, CITGO is always present for the marathon," continued Elizondo. "And serving as the Official Fuel Sponsor is just another way for us to champion this great American tradition by directly supporting and recognizing all the athletes and educators who put in the time, sweat and effort to finish the 26.2 mile race."

CITGO was also honored the 2018 Corporate Conservationist of the Year by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation at the 55th Governor's State Conservation Achievement Awards Banquet in Baton Rouge, La., on April 27.