Community Service Spotlight: C-store Industry Continues Momentum Around COVID-19 Relief Efforts

"We continue to deliver on our mission of sharing delight in every bite through in-kind donations to healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," Ferrara CEO Todd Siwak said. "To date, we have proudly donated more than 40,000 pounds of our products, including candy and cookies, in and around the communities where we live and work."

Holmes Oil Co. Inc.

Holmes Oil, operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina, donated $5,000 to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Meals on Wheels (CHCMOW). These funds will help the nonprofit deliver meals to food-insecure and home-bound members of the community.

"Meals on Wheels cares for some of our most vulnerable community members," said Edward Holmes, president and CEO of Holmes Oil. "Our corporate culture is wholeheartedly committed to giving back, and we’ve been proud to support them every year since 2017. With the devastating effects of the pandemic on our community, they need our support now more than ever."

Of Cruizers' $5,000 donation, $4,500 was provided via check to help cover the organization’s expenses, and $500 in ExxonMobil gift cards was given to help cover the fuel costs for deliveries.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken and New Orleans Pelicans rookie center Jaxson Hayes are teaming up to provide 500 meals to frontline workers. The meals will be distributed to members of the environmental services crew at Ochsner Health facilities across southeast Louisiana.

"Krispy Krunchy Chicken is proud to partner with Jaxson Hayes and the New Orleans Pelicans to feed the Ochsner front line workers who help keep us safe," said Allison Shapiro Dandry, director of Communication and Technology for Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

Little General Stores

Little General Stores launched the Free Lunch program for school-aged children affected by recent school closures. It was available at all branded food operations, including:

Any Little General-owned Taco Bell offered two free tacos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Little General-owned Arby’s offered a classic roast beef and kid's fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Little General-owned Godfather’s Pizza offered a free slice of pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Little General-owned Burger King offered a cheeseburger and kid’s fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Little General-owned Subway offered a 6-inch turkey, black forest ham, cold cut, or veggie sub from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Little General-owned Steak Escape location in Fairmont, W. Va., offered free chicken nibblers and fries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"I've said it before in regards to helping out in the communities and we say it internally a lot as well, 'If you can, you should,'" said Greg Darby, president. "The local schools did a great job getting lunches out as well, but we knew we could help out, so we quickly created the program and got it in place. We're just grateful to be in a position to help our communities and thankful for our staff, being out in the front lines facing the challenge during such uncertainty."

To date, Little General has given more than $100,000 worth of free lunches and will be continuing the program throughout the month of May.

Loop Neighborhood

Throughout the month of May, Loop Neighborhood offered free lunches to school children 18 years of age and younger in response to school closures. The lunch includes a free slice of pizza and a bottle of water, and was available Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The promotion is available at 30 participating Loop Neighborhood locations for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Parker's

Parker's recently donated more than 7,000 KN95 masks to frontline healthcare providers at hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

In Georgia, Parker's donated: 2,000 masks were donated to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah; 800 masks to St. Joseph's/Candler in Savannah; 600 masks to Liberty Regional Hospital in Hinesville; 600 masks to East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro; 600 masks to Effingham Hospital in Springfield; 400 masks to Candler County Hospital in Metter; 80 masks to Allcare Healthcare in Lyons; and 50 masks to Savannah OBGYN. Parker's also plans to donate 300 masks to Hospice Savannah.

In South Carolina, the company has donated 800 masks to Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, and 180 masks to Pruitt Health in Moncks Corner. Parker's will also donate 700 masks to Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston.

"We're deeply grateful to all the doctors, nurses, clinicians and staff who are providing exceptional healthcare to area residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We know there have been mask shortages throughout the region and want to make sure area healthcare workers have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe while caring for patients."

PepsiCo

The PepsiCo Foundation launched an initiative to provide increased medical and economic aid to communities of color across the country where the company has long worked. The $7 million initiative is a comprehensive project to support immediate relief and long-term recovery.

The program will provide $1 million each to the National Urban League and UnidosUS to help feed families and seniors, increase medical care and testing, expand access to government support and provide technology for remote education and work, with a portion of the funds focused on post-recovery relief.

An additional $5 million will go to local nonprofit partners to provide support and services that meet the specific needs of Black and Latino communities, including:

COVID-19 testing and screening

Access to affordable nutrition

Healthcare services

Education, job training and business resources

Economic and childcare assistance

Family and senior housing

The PepsiCo Foundation is also providing a $100,000 grant to the Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund, providing critical emergency assistance to America's farmworkers who are supporting our food supply during the pandemic, many of whom are vulnerable.

"COVID-19 has once again put a spotlight on the deep-rooted health and economic disparities that have long faced communities of color," said Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America. "In response to this, we're helping to provide immediate relief and support long-term recovery for Black and Latino communities. But just as these inequities existed well before coronavirus, we will continue to do our part and be a partner to these communities in the months and years ahead."

This initiative builds on PepsiCo's more than $50 million global commitment to provide vital support to those impacted by COVID-19.

Rutter's

Since the beginning of March, Rutter's has donated more than $50,000 worth of food and beverages to the Central Penn Food Bank. Donated items are packaged as meals to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for families in the Central Penn Food Bank's program.

"Our company was founded in the food industry, so we understand the importance of providing our communities with access to nutritious meals," said Scott Hartman, Rutter's president and CEO. "We hope our continued donations are able to provide peace of mind for local families during these trying times."

Sheetz

The Pennsylvania-based retailer expanded its Kidz Meal Bagz program, providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal Bagz are now be available at all 600 Sheetz locations and will be available all day, while supplies last. The Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-through. Families will be offered one bag per child.

"The response from the launch of this program has been huge," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times. With this expansion, we will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities we serve."

The program will be available for the next two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.

Shell U.S.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Shell has prioritized directly supporting the local populations where it operates with donations and relief efforts focusing on grassroots and regional organizations. Among some of its efforts are: