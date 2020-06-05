Community Service Spotlight: C-store Industry Continues to Rally Together to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Casey's provided the following specific food items: Eckrich pre-sliced bologna, Eckrich pre-sliced salami, pre-sliced roast beef sandwiches, pre-sliced turkey sandwiches, egg salad, tuna salad, and chicken salad.

"At Casey's, we see it as part of our mission to lift up the communities we call home, especially in times of need," said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey's General Stores. "We're heartened to be able to provide 25,000 meals worth of food to those who need it here in Central Iowa and remind the community that we’re here for good."

Chevron

Chevron donated $1 million in Chevron and Texaco gift cards to first responders and food banks in the communities it serves. The donation is part of more than $12 million Chevron has committed around the world to COVID-19 response efforts.

Additional initiatives from the company include:

A $500,000 donation to DonorsChoose's Keep Kids Learning, which provides teachers in highest-need schools with grants to purchase essential remote-learning supplies for students.

Donations to foodbanks in California, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia to support the distribution of emergency food.

In its home state of California, ExxonMobil donated 100,000 surgical masks to local hospitals.

Chevron-funded Fab Labs are aiming to produce more than 20,000 face shields and masks for hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

Efforts to support coordinated community relief efforts, including the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund in Texas and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce in Mississippi.

"As part of our COVID-19 response efforts, Chevron is helping fuel organizations providing health and medical services, charitable food supplies, and local first responders. We appreciate the selfless work and dedication of so many helping to fight this pandemic," said Andy Walz, president of Americas Products at Chevron. "We hope this demonstrates how grateful we are for their tireless efforts during this challenging time."

"The gift cards will go to non-profits in our major operating areas in the United States, including around our refineries, in major retail markets, and around our field operations. The goal is to support non-profit employees who need fuel during the crisis and thank first responders for their efforts," he added.

Clipper Petroleum

The Clipper Petroleum Foundation is providing $40,000 of unrestricted grants to five nonprofits in the North Georgia area whose missions are to provide food and/or medical services, including: The Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Straight Street Ministries Backpack Love, The Good News Clinic, White County BackPack Buddies and Oconee Area Resource Council.

"Given the challenges and unprecedented demand that these organizations are having due to COVID-19, our board was compelled to take action," said Haley Bower, director of the Clipper Petroleum Foundation.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil is committed to being part of the solution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and committed to producing the materials used in disinfectants and medical masks to keep communities and healthcare workers safe when combatting this pandemic by maximizing the production of these raw materials at its chemical plants.

The company is a leading U.S. producer of isopropyl alcohol (IPA), used in disinfectants and hand sanitizer, and manufactures specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns. It donated isopropyl alcohol to the state of Louisiana, which will be used to make nearly 100,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

ExxonMobil and the Global Center for Medical Innovation are also helping to rapidly redesign and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment for health care workers. In this design, the filters are disposable while the main component of the mask can withstand repeated sterilization, thus prolonging the life-cycle of the product and addressing shortages of N95 masks.

Additionally, the company is providing more than $600,000 in financial support and medical supplies to front line hospitals and agencies, including the Texas Medical Center, school districts and local food banks. Donations are focused in communities where ExxonMobil employees live and work, including Houston, Baton Rouge and the Permian.

In Houston, ExxonMobil donated $250,000 to local food banks, including $50,000 in gas gift cards to help deliver 1 million free meals to those in need. The company also donated $100,000 for the purchase of medical masks to Texas Medical Center member hospitals and local emergency response organizations.

In New Mexico, the company donated $100,000 to the Carlsbad Municipal School District to help facilitate the transition to online learning after schools were closed for the remainder of the year.

GAMA

Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (GAMA) donated $25,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank, which will provide 200,000 meals to central Texans who are facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So many of our customers and their families have been affected by this pandemic," said Shane Walker, chief operating officer, GAMA. "People need help now more than ever and are having to make hard decisions for their families, while dealing with loss of income. GAMA is very pleased to be able to assist the Central Texas Food Bank and the good work they do in our community."

GAMA is a cooperative membership consisting of more than 550 convenience and gas stores in 16 counties in central Texas. GAMA also owns and operates a wholesale/sales/distribution facility.

General Mills

With urgent need for both food donations and volunteers stemming from COVID-19, General Mills kicked off two new initiatives in partnership with Feeding America: