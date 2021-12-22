Community Service Spotlight: C-store Retailers, Suppliers Make the Season Bright by Giving Back

Over the next 12 weeks, the initiative will provide high-quality produce to 1,000 families living in Ward 8, an area that was once farmland and now has limited access to fresh food. Families will receive a weekly box of high-quality produce that includes 50 servings of fruits and vegetables each week.
To further address disparities within the food system and help nourish local communities, families will receive recipes and tips for creating easy, affordable meals at home that feature fresh produce, as well as a box of Triscuit crackers and tips on pairing the crackers with fresh fruits and veggies.
"At Triscuit, we believe that access to affordable, fresh foods, including fruits and vegetables, is critical to a balanced diet, but we recognize that millions of Americans living in food deserts lack this access," said Kelsey Morgan, brand manager, Triscuit at Mondelēz Global LLC. "That's why we're proud to announce our support of PHA. We look forward to working together to further address fundamental disparities within our food system, expand the impact of the Good Food for All program to a new city and improve food equity."
Launched in 2020 to support families disproportionately affected by COVID-19, Good Food for All (formerly known as the COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund) has since grown into a national movement, providing more than 15 million servings of fresh produce to thousands of families across the country.
The partnership between Triscuit and PHA is part of the snacking brand's The Missing Ingredients Project, a purpose-driven commitment to help support food desert communities' access to fresh produce. Triscuit's three-year, $1 million commitment aims to fuel the innovative efforts of 20 local changemakers who are developing innovative solutions to advance access to a variety of fresh, nourishing food in food deserts across the United States.
Weigel's
Dec. 4 marked the 24th anniversary of Weigel's Family Christmas, a special event in which the convenience store retailer teams up with the Salvation Army to bring underprivileged children from Knoxville, Tenn., and the surrounding areas on a Christmas shopping spree.
As part of the event, children ages 5 to 8 years old receive $150 they can spend on a shopping spree at Target. This year included 250 children selected by the Salvation Army.