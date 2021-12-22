Community Service Spotlight: C-store Retailers, Suppliers Make the Season Bright by Giving Back

Meal kits included all the essentials for a traditional holiday meal and four ticket vouchers to an Oklahoma City Thunder game of the family's choice. This year's Holiday Meals for Military will put meals on the tables of more than 15,000 military families nationwide.

"This is Love's second year in a row to have hosted a Holiday Meals for Military event, and we couldn't have been more excited," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's. "We love to see how excited the families are when they pick up the kits, and this year's event was made better by the surprise element of tickets from our friends at the Thunder."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops is the nation's leading travel stop network with more than 570 locations in 41 states.

Rutter's

Rutter's Annual Toy Drive donated a total of 544 toys to the Salvation Army of York and Mont Alto Fire Co. Both organizations also received a monetary donation.

Tiger Fuel Co.

Tiger Fuel made a $20,000 holiday contribution to JackFest, a family-friendly festival that supports families battling childhood cancer in central Virginia.

The contribution was inspired by five-year-old Jack Callahan, who beat metastatic cancer after enduring a 13-month course of intensive treatments in 2019 and 2020. After beginning treatment, the severity of his disease required his family to relocate to Philadelphia to access more specialized treatment. JackFest raises funds to support services that will allow more kids like Jack to stay close to home for treatment.

"The Callahan family has touched the hearts of many within the Tiger Fuel family. We're inspired by Jack's story and the dedication to paying it forward," said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel. "In lieu of holiday gifts like wreaths and gift baskets that we typically send to our customers, we wanted to make a meaningful contribution in their honor. The $20,000 donation will support expansion projects at the Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville and allow more families to get the best possible care close to home at UVA Children's Hospital."

Triscuit

Mondelēz International Inc.'s Triscuit brand and Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) announced the expansion of PHA's Good Food for All Program to bring 600,000 servings of fresh vegetables and fruits to food-insecure families in Washington, D.C.