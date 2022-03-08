Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, Cubby's, EG America, Love's & Pilot

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Beck Suppliers

Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen donated a Chevy Equinox to ProMedica's Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont, Ohio. The vehicle will provide patients with complimentary transportation to and from their cancer treatments.

According to ProMedica, approximately 10 percent to 15 percent of patients at the center use a local public transportation service that is operated by Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. With this new vehicle, the other 85 percent to 90 percent of patients can save on costs and time to seek their life-saving treatments.

"When we were approached to donate a vehicle to the cancer center, we didn't hesitate. Beck Suppliers has a 72-year history of supporting our communities," said co-owner Dean Beck. "Having undergone cancer treatments myself a few years back, I observed firsthand the transportation challenges many patients encounter. We are genuinely fortunate to have excellent treatment and care available at the ProMedica Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont. It is our honor to help provide free transportation for patients travelling to and from treatment."

Over the past decade, Beck Suppliers and FriendShip have raised and donated over $5 million for the communities it serves. In addition to the Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center, other major recipients of funding from Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen include the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Port Clinton Athletic Boosters, Cancer Services of Erie County, Lorain County Boys and Girls Club and the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's asked its guests and team members in February to join the retailer and Monster Energy in continuing the fight against food insecurity. As part of its long-standing partnership with Feeding America, Casey's has set a goal of donating 17 million meals to children and families facing hunger across the heartland in 2022.