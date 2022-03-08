Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, Cubby's, EG America, Love's & Pilot

Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day. The GATE Foundation's generosity will help K9s For Warriors save more lives and alleviate the financial burden of rescuing and training a service dog, which costs $25,000.
The GATE Foundation is dedicated to giving back to and serving the neighbors and communities that support its operations. GATE works to bring positive change to every neighborhood it's in.
"We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity and support of this campaign," said Kathy Brady, executive director of The GATE Foundation. "K9 For Warriors provides a way for our Warriors to heal and rise from their darkest place. It is an honor to support their work."
The funds raised through this campaign will help Warriors, specifically from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, graduate through the program at no cost to them.
The GATE Foundation and its customers also raised $55,000 for the Police Athletic League (PAL). PAL is a nonprofit organization that enriches the lives of children by creating positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the youth of our community through educational, athletic and leadership programs. Donations will be distributed to the local PAL organizations in the communities where they were raised.
"We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout this campaign," Brady said. "The financial resources that we awarded allow PAL to provide even more services and programs to local children. It is an honor to support the work of this group of first responders."
Funds were raised July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, as part of GATE's coin box campaign and charity round up option. Coin collection boxes were placed at registers of all GATE stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Customers could also choose to round up their in-store transaction totals to the nearest dollar, with the difference going toward the Police Athletic League donation.
Love's Travel Stops
Love's Travel Stops' annual Share the Love event grew this year with the combined donation of $100,000 to 10 nonprofits across the country on behalf of its over 35,000 employees. Additionally, on Valentine's Day, corporate employees volunteered at organizations in Oklahoma City, where its corporate offices are located.