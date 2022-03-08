Advertisement
03/08/2022

Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, Cubby's, EG America, Love's & Pilot

Efforts focused on cancer treatments and transportation, veterans assistance, local schools, food insecurity and more.
Beck's

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Beck Suppliers

Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen donated a Chevy Equinox to ProMedica's Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont, Ohio. The vehicle will provide patients with complimentary transportation to and from their cancer treatments.

According to ProMedica, approximately 10 percent to 15 percent of patients at the center use a local public transportation service that is operated by Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. With this new vehicle, the other 85 percent to 90 percent of patients can save on costs and time to seek their life-saving treatments. 

"When we were approached to donate a vehicle to the cancer center, we didn't hesitate. Beck Suppliers has a 72-year history of supporting our communities," said co-owner Dean Beck. "Having undergone cancer treatments myself a few years back, I observed firsthand the transportation challenges many patients encounter. We are genuinely fortunate to have excellent treatment and care available at the ProMedica Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont.  It is our honor to help provide free transportation for patients travelling to and from treatment."

Over the past decade, Beck Suppliers and FriendShip have raised and donated over $5 million for the communities it serves. In addition to the Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center, other major recipients of funding from Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen include the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Port Clinton Athletic Boosters, Cancer Services of Erie County, Lorain County Boys and Girls Club and the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

Casey's General Stores Inc. 

Casey's asked its guests and team members in February to join the retailer and Monster Energy in continuing the fight against food insecurity. As part of its long-standing partnership with Feeding America, Casey's has set a goal of donating 17 million meals to children and families facing hunger across the heartland in 2022.

Casey's

In honor of the #HereForGood mission to give back to its local communities, Casey's invited its guests to participate in a round-up at the register campaign. Nationally, each dollar donated equates to 10 meals distributed. Feeding America's robust network of food banks enables donations to be allocated directly to 52 different local food banks across Casey's 16-state footprint.

"Hunger and food insecurity are increasingly prevalent challenges for many Americans, especially those living in rural areas where the pandemic has intensified food insecurity," said Ena Williams,  Casey's chief operating officer. "Through Casey’s partnership with Feeding America and the generosity of our guests, we can financially support the fundamental need for food in our local communities. These donations can make a lasting, positive impact on those most in need during this critical time."

Since their partnership launched in 2020, Casey's and Feeding America have donated over 15 million meals alone as a result of their collaboration and Casey's guests' donations to combat hunger.

Cubby's Convenience Stores

Cubby's Raise Your Dough campaign has raised more than $80,000 for local schools and youth programming. The convenience store retailer donates $1 for every large Godfather's Pizza Express it sells.

"We are proud of Raise Some Dough. It is an ongoing way for us to support the communities we serve," said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby's. "We are grateful to our customers for helping us support local schools and youth programming. The program helps the community and might give a customer another reason to shop Cubby's rather than the competition, which can help sales."

Cubby's runs social media campaigns to promote Raise Some Dough as well as traditional marketing, including local radio and in-store signage.

EG America

EG America teamed with The American Cancer Society to raise money for life-saving programs, research, and services that will help patients and families impacted by cancer. Through March 1, all EG America-operated locations offered guests an opportunity to donate $1, $5 or any amount toward the American Cancer Society. EG America's family of more than 1,700 stores includes Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

Logos for EG America and Fastrac

"Our continued partnership with EG America has generated more than $350,000 in donations for critical programs and services," said Wayne White, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society. "This outcome is a direct reflection of EG America's steadfast commitment to fighting cancer together."

EG America President George Fournier said last year's success in raising more than a quarter million dollars could not have happened without its dedicated team members and loyal guests. He looks forward to continuing the momentum this year. 

"It is an honor to partner with the American Cancer Society for another campaign to raise funds and awareness for their life-changing programs and research," said Fournier. "Cancer affects us all in some way and we are committed to continuing the fight and supporting those who truly need it."

The GATE Foundation

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Co., partnered with K9s For Warriors to support the latter's mission to end veteran suicide. From now until June, GATE coin boxes are located at cash registers in more than 70 GATE convenience store locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The money collected from each coin box, as well as from the difference collected when GATE customers choose to round up their transaction totals to the nearest dollar, will go directly towards rescuing, training and ultimately pairing a service dog with a veteran struggling with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

Gate Fohndation

Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day. The GATE Foundation's generosity will help K9s For Warriors save more lives and alleviate the financial burden of rescuing and training a service dog, which costs $25,000.

The GATE Foundation is dedicated to giving back to and serving the neighbors and communities that support its operations. GATE works to bring positive change to every neighborhood it's in.

"We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity and support of this campaign," said Kathy Brady, executive director of The GATE Foundation. "K9 For Warriors provides a way for our Warriors to heal and rise from their darkest place. It is an honor to support their work."

The funds raised through this campaign will help Warriors, specifically from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, graduate through the program at no cost to them. 

The GATE Foundation and its customers also raised $55,000 for the Police Athletic League (PAL). PAL is a nonprofit organization that enriches the lives of children by creating positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the youth of our community through educational, athletic and leadership programs. Donations will be distributed to the local PAL organizations in the communities where they were raised.

"We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout this campaign," Brady said. "The financial resources that we awarded allow PAL to provide even more services and programs to local children. It is an honor to support the work of this group of first responders."

Funds were raised July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, as part of GATE's coin box campaign and charity round up option. Coin collection boxes were placed at registers of all GATE stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Customers could also choose to round up their in-store transaction totals to the nearest dollar, with the difference going toward the Police Athletic League donation.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops' annual Share the Love event grew this year with the combined donation of $100,000 to 10 nonprofits across the country on behalf of its over 35,000 employees. Additionally, on Valentine's Day, corporate employees volunteered at organizations in Oklahoma City, where its corporate offices are located.

Love's

"We're excited to be back in person this year, safely volunteering at some of our favorite organizations across Oklahoma City," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's. "It's one of our favorite events each year, and getting to add the store team member component is a great way to make sure all our employees can participate and give back the communities we live and work in."

Since 2013, Love's corporate employees have spent Valentine's Day volunteering at Oklahoma City nonprofits for Share the Love. For this year's event, Love's teams across the country were able to vote on a nonprofit in their division to donate to. The organization in each division that obtained the most votes received $10,000.

Organizations that received a donation were: Big Five Community Services; Mississippi Children's Museum; The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida; Ronald McDonald House of Charities Central Indiana; Circle the City; Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center; Feed More; Watson Children's Shelter; The Community Foundation; and Junior Achievement of Arkansas.

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co.'s annual American Heart Month Campaign offered new ways for guests to give in support of heart health this past February at more than 670 participating travel centers across North America.

Pilot

This is the sixth year Pilot has teamed up with the American Heart Association for its Life is Why cause marketing campaign, which inspired guests to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by donating online or at participating Pilot Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers through Feb. 28.

New initiatives included donations through the purchase of Pilot Flying J e-gift cards. In-store donations were accepted at Flying J locations in Canada through Feb. 28 to benefit the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (Heart & Stroke).

"Over the past five years, we've been able to raise more than $5 million to help support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant at Pilot Co. "This shows that every donation made, whether it's a $3 paper heart or the extra change from rounding up a purchase, adds up to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our guests and team members across North America. We hope you'll join us again this year in giving back to both the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada."

