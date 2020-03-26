Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, EG Group, Kellogg Co. & Speedway

The event provides residents with the opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics, completely free of charge. Items collected include TVs, cell phones, computers, batteries, household items containing mercury, and other consumer electronics.

This year 487 vehicles drove through the event with collections totaling nine roll-off boxes, which equals approximately 4.5 semitrailers, 788 light bulbs, 27.5 pounds of mercury and 250 pounds of batteries, according to the company.

"Today we hosted our twelfth CITGO E-Recycle Day and witnessed hundreds of residents take time out of their weekend to help us take care of our environment," said Jerry Dunn, vice president and general manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. "We are excited to see that so many people save their unwanted electronics specifically for CITGO E-Recycle Day. We are invigorated by the passion our community has in being good environmental stewards and are happy to continue to provide this recycling opportunity."

Each year, CITGO E-Recycle Day alternates between the cities of Lake Charles and Sulphur to give residents in each region a convenient place to recycle free of charge. Since 2009, CITGO E-Recycle Day has kept more than 421 tons of electronic waste out of landfills.

EG GROUP

EG Group's convenience store portfolio is encouraging customers to make a donation to the American Cancer Society at checkout. Starting Feb. 26 and running through March 31, customers can make donations EG Group-branded c-store chains, including Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Mini Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

"We're proud to help support the doctors, scientists, and service providers at the American Cancer Society who provide life-changing research and help patients manage through this terrible disease," said EG America President George Fournier. "We encourage our guests to donate to this worthwhile cause. No donation is too small."

KELLOGG CO.

Kellogg Co. was recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

The company has been recognized 12 times since Ethisphere created the rankings in 2007, and is one of only six honorees in the Food, Beverage and Agriculture category.

"A reputation is a very fragile thing — that's something our founder recognized more than 100 years ago," said Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "Consumers invite us into their lives every day and make our foods part of their daily meals and special occasions. We earn their trust one bite at a time."

PARKER'S

Parker's recently donated $5,000 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) from proceeds raised through the sale of DAV-branded refillable cups.

DAV is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that veterans of all generations and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fights for the interests of injured veterans on Capitol Hill, links veterans and their families to employment resources and educates the public about the sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.