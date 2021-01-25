Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, GPM, OnCue & Plaid Pantry

Since 2008, Rutter's and Rutter's Children's Charities have donated $20,000 to the Mont Alto Fire Co. and the York Salvation Army through the annual toy drive. To date in 2020, Rutter's Children's Charities has donated more than $700,000 to organizations primarily focused on helping children in local communities.

Additionally, in the spirit of giving during the 2020 holiday season, Rutter's Children's Charities' Secret Santa program reached $70,000 in donations. The funds were made to a record-breaking 55 different charities throughout the company's footprint. The selected charities have a focus on children, education and local community efforts.

"Giving back is a very important part of our family's mission," Hartman said. "We expanded the program this year because we recognized that our local communities are in need of help, now more than ever, and we're thrilled to be able to donate $70,000 to charities that have meaning for Rutter's employees."

The Secret Santa program began in 2016 and has since donated more than $200,000 to various local charities.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz employees unloaded a combined total of nearly nine tons of food at 24 hospitals in the communities it serves to assist health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The meals included a variety of snacks and drinks to help fuel medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Based in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Talking Rain Beverage Co.

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Talking Rain Beverage Co., maker of Sparkling Ice flavored sparkling water and Talking Rain waters, is partnering with terrapass, a leader in the carbon offset and renewable energy space.

With a commitment to finding innovative ways to invest in the local community and build a sustainable future, Talking Rain will fund more than 28,000 metric tons of carbon reduction through the purchase of carbon offsets to address its natural gas use and fleet emissions in the United States. This year's partnership will address 100 percent of Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

In 2021, Talking Rain will support several impactful carbon reduction projects across the country through terrapass, including the Bear Creek Watershed Forest Carbon Project in Oregon, the Cambria 33 Abandoned Mine Methane Capture Project in Pennsylvania, and the South Kent Landfill Gas to Energy Project in Michigan.

"As a beverage company, we are committed to taking meaningful action to reduce the carbon footprint associated with our operations, while also advancing innovation and change when it comes to caring for the environment," said Chris Hall, Talking Rain CEO. "In partnering with terrapass to identify and support impactful carbon reduction projects, we aspire to reduce our footprint over the next year and beyond, and to be an inspiration for other companies to follow suit."

The carbon reductions funded by Talking Rain through this partnership are equivalent to taking 6,000 cars off the road for an entire year, planting 460,000 trees, powering more than 3,200 homes with renewable energy for a year, or recycling 1.1 million bags of trash, the companies stated.

Travel Centers of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America (TA) raised $88,000 for the St. Christopher's Trucker Relief Fund, an organization which supports professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work.

Guests at TA, Petro and TA Express travel centers donated the funds during the company's "Be a Champion of Change" register roundup campaign, held Sept. 16 through Nov. 30, by rounding up the dollar amount on purchases at points of sale in the stores, restaurants and fuel buildings.

"We're grateful for the millions of professional drivers who continue going to work during the pandemic to ensure crucial medical supplies are delivered and store shelves are stocked," said Barry Richards, president of TA. "Our guests across America are aware of the immense sacrifice displayed too, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive response we received. We were pleased to host this campaign and on behalf of our more than 19,000 team members, I thank all our guests for their incredible generosity."

TA has been a supporter of SCF since 2010, raising nearly $3 million to date.

Weigel's

Amid the global pandemic, Weigel's opted to celebrate its annual Weigel's Family Christmas event differently this year. The convenience retailer sent more than 200 local children who would have shopped during Weigel's Family Christmas — a special event that normally brings more than 200 local children in need and 300-plus caring volunteers together for a special Christmas shopping spree — a $150 Target gift card so they could still have the gifts they would have selected during the event.

"This has been a very special and meaningful event since we started it over 20 years ago," said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. "Our volunteers are often entire families, coming together to give back to our community. We're disappointed we cannot have the traditional event, but our volunteers and children's health and safety are the priority. We were not going to let the pandemic 'Grinch' steal the joy from these children, so we decided to send each child that would have shopped with us a gift card so that they can still have the gifts they would have selected during our special day. We are grateful this was an option to ensure the joy for the children."

Weigel's operates 67 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell, Tenn.