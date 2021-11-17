Community Service Spotlight: CEFCO, Global Partners, Mars Wrigley & Sparkling Ice

CEFCO also kicked off its annual Miracle Balloon fundraising campaign benefitting Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center and 15 other Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. All 200-plus CEFCO locations in six states will be participating and the campaign, which runs through Nov. 16.

In 2020, CEFCO and CMN Hospitals celebrated 21 years of partnership. Since 1999, the convenience operator has raised more than $5 million for the organization, including $400,000 last year.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

Hundreds of southwest Louisiana residents recycled their unwanted electronics during the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day at the West-Cal Arena parking lot in Sulphur. This event provides residents with the opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics, completely free of charge. Items collected included TVs, cell phones, computers, batteries, household items containing mercury and other consumer electronics.

This year 400 vehicles drove through the event with collections totaling six extra-large roll-off boxes, which equals approximately three semitrailers, 485 light bulbs and several items containing mercury, according to CITGO.

"After the events of last year, we anticipated a large turnout due to the increased need to recycle old or damaged electronics in an environmentally safe and effective way," said Jerry Dunn, vice president and general manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. "We are happy to be a reliable partner for our community and continue to provide this first e-waste recycling opportunity since the 2020 hurricanes."

Each year, CITGO E-Recycle Day alternates between the cities of Lake Charles and Sulphur to give residents in each region a convenient place to recycle their e-waste. Since 2009, CITGO E-Recycle Day has kept more than 462 tons of electronic waste out of landfills and is one of many initiatives sponsored by CITGO as part of its commitment to reduce waste.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Nicole Harrison, winner of Fresh Del Monte's BUNCH OF GOOD sweepstakes, presented a check for $10,000 on behalf of Fresh Del Monte's "Bunch of Good Society" to Nate Crone, agriculture sourcing partnerships: produce, of Feeding America on Nov. 6.

The BUNCH OF GOOD campaign emphasizes Fresh Del Monte's corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts to make A Brighter World Tomorrow, giving consumers a look inside the brand’s core values and commitment to communities, education, ecosystems, healthcare, wildlife preservation and much more.

Global Partners LP

Global Partners and its family of convenience stores raised more than $21,000 to support Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotechnology research organization on a mission to develop precision medicine for rare diseases, to support its cause through a cashbox collection campaign.