Community Service Spotlight: CEFCO, Love's, Pilot Co. & VP Racing Fuels

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's launched the Cash for Classrooms grant program, which will support projects and initiatives taking place at accredited K-12 public and private schools in communities where the retailer operates.

Grants awarded will range from $1,000 to $50,000 and can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives, including projects that assist schools with changes brought on by the pandemic.

"Casey's is committed to being here for our neighbors, guests and students. The Cash for Classrooms grant program is another way we are helping schools prepare children for the future, create a skilled workforce and support families," said Katie Petru, director, community for Casey's. "If you are a teacher, administrator, part of a PTA or PTO, or know someone who is, we encourage you to apply for a Cash for Classrooms grant."

The deadline to submit a grant application is Dec. 16, and grants will be awarded in March 2021. More information and the grant submission process can be found here.

Additionally, during October and November, Casey's will match its guest donations to the local school of their choice in Casey's Rewards.

Casey's operates more than 2,200 c-stores in 16 states.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO hosted its annual Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament benefiting The Fikes Foundation. This year's event raised more than $250,000, which will go toward giving back to the communities where The Fikes Cos. serve, and also provide scholarships and grants to various charitable organizations.

Events like this help The Fikes Foundation donate to organizations like the McLane Children's Medical Center, Eldred's Nursery, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Children's Miracle Network and the American Heart Association.

"We are proud to host this tournament and we are grateful for all who came out to support The Fikes Foundation," said Ken Rowland, chief operating officer of CEFCO. "Thank you to our vendors for your continued support and thank you to Cimarron Hills for providing a venue where we can safely get together and raise money for a worthy cause."

The Fikes Cos. include CEFCO Convenience Stores, Group Petroleum Services, CORD Financial Services, Digital Network Solutions, Fikes Fuels, Fikes Wholesale and JF Air.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

For the second consecutive season, CITGO marketers and store owners, the University of Michigan Athletics (U of M) and Michigan State University Athletics (MSU) are raising funds to benefit local charities in Ann Arbor and Lansing, Mich., including C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

More than 30 CITGO station partners enhanced the program by participating in the Rivalry Spirit Pump campaign, which ran from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. As part of the initiative, participating stations committed to designating up to two pumps to be branded with school insignia and to donating either $1,000 to one school's charity (one pump) or $750 to each school's charity (two pumps). To date, $47,000 has been raised.

CITGO is also supporting the Charity Rivalry Deal Claim, a fan-driven initiative taking place at CITGO locations across Michigan from Aug. 5 thru Dec. 31. As part of the campaign, any U of M or MSU fan who claims the school's deal on the Club CITGO app gets a point scored toward their team's charity, with a limit of one selection per day. Fans can also pick their favorite team at designated areas around each university's campus, indicated by pin-drops in the app.

The school's charity with the most points at the end of the promotion will win a $10,000 donation from CITGO, with the runner up's school charity receiving a $5,000 donation.

"We are excited to work with our partners to support these amazing initiatives," said Kevin Kinney, general manager of brand equity at CITGO, "Our company remains committed to fueling this historic rivalry while also fueling good in our communities."

Enmarket

Enmarket's Enrich Life Campaigns, which involves a variety of projects ranging from sponsoring the Savannah Golf Championship to fundraisers in the chain's 128 stores to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), raised more than $320,000 for local charities in September.

The Enmarket Charity Classic raised $150,000, which was divided among three local charities: $65,000 to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which serves families of fallen first responders; $65,000 to Make-a-Wish Georgia, which grants wishes of seriously ill children; and $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

While the golf-related fundraisers were being held, Enmarket was also at the midpoint of its LLS fundraiser, where each store partners with its customers to raise money for the LLS Light the Night Campaign. Throughout the month-long event, Enmarket stores sell Light the Night paper icons for a dollar apiece to support the non-profit’s mission to support research and help patients and their families who are affected by blood-related cancers. This year, the campaign has brought in $170,000 for the charity, which fights blood and blood-related cancers.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the entire chain has participated in the Light the Night campaign, raising more than $800,000 during that time.

"These diverse projects reflect the spirit of our mission statement, to enrich life," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "Our involvement with the Savannah Golf Championship and the next generation of PGA Tour stars demonstrates our interest in healthy lifestyles, as reflected in the many athletic events we are involved in, from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to the Savannah Hockey Classic. As far as Light the Night, well, the stores love to compete for bragging rights each year over which one — with its customers' help — raised the most money for this good cause. That friendly competition reflects our family-like spirit."

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. was recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes U.S. companies that are leading on issues such as investing in employees, supporting communities and reducing impact to the environment. Hershey joined the Just 100 ranking last year at No. 86 and rose 52 spots this year.

"We are proud to be recognized for our long-standing values of integrity and making a difference in our environment, workplace and communities," said The Hershey Co. CEO Michele Buck. "Our deep-rooted purpose of making more moments of goodness influences how we work each and every day."

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's and its customers raised more than $2.45 million through its annual store campaign to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

While the official campaign took place from Aug. 31 to Oct. 3, the promotion began early this year when Love's asked customers to Round Up the Change beginning July 14. More than $820,000 was raised through Round Up the Change efforts. Beginning Aug. 31, customers could continue Rounding Up the Change, or they could donate any amount at a register. Customers also donated through safely held raffles.