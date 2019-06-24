Community Service Spotlight: Circle K, Twice Daily & Frito-Lay North America

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Circle K

Circle K kicked launched a national fund-raising campaign at their franchise stores starting today to support DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit that works to ensure that veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

From May 1 through July 7, Circle K customers can make a donation to DAV in amounts of $1, $3 or $5 at the point of sale registers at any of their 668 franchise stores located in 29 states.

"At Circle K, we are passionate about giving back to the people and neighborhoods where we work and live, and helping veterans is a cause close to the hearts of many of our customers," said Lisa Geyer, senior director of Circle K Franchise North America. "We know DAV’s work with veterans is invaluable and we are very proud to support their national fund-raising campaign as it makes veterans’ lives a little easier every day."

Additionally, Circle K and Coca-Cola Consolidated teamed up to surprise three Charlotte, N.C., teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Through the convenience retailer’s "A Driving Force for Education" as part of the Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola event, one finalist received a new 2019 Toyota Camry and two finalists received free Circle K gas for a year.

Through April 30, students and parents within the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools district could nominate a teacher to final the grand prize through Circle K’s mobile app. Hundreds of nominations were made. The three finalists were selected based on quality and thoughtful nomination.

The top 20 semi-finalist teachers were also honored. Through Coca-Cola Consolidated's Big Hearts mini cans program, these teachers each received $500 to refresh their classrooms, an invitation to the Coca-Cola 600 VIP party and tickets to the Coca-Cola 600.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

CITGO selected four educators from across the U.S. to sail aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus as Nautilus Ambassadors during its 2019 expedition, which kicked off May 9.