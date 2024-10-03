Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Little General Stores & Love's Travel Centers

TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, is accepting Citizen Driver 2025 nominations until Oct. 7.
Now in its 15th year, the TA-created program recognizes professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession, including good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership.
As part of the honor, Citizen Driver Award winners may select a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name. In addition, the winner will receive $5,000 in prize money, while TA makes a $2,500 donation to each winner's organization of choice.
Professional truck drivers can nominate themselves for this award. A panel of trucking professionals will review all the nominees to select the finalists.
Last year, more than 150 nominations were submitted for the award, with nominees including fleet owners and executives, professional drivers, trucking organization members and trucking industry suppliers.
Yesway
Yesway raised $200,000 to support and aid the New Mexico communities in and around Ruidoso which were deeply impacted by catastrophic wildfires.
With an initial commitment to donate $100,000, Yesway launched the campaign to assist one of the many communities where the company operates in the state. More than $40,000 was raised by Yesway and Allsup's customers and employees, while the c-store operator's supplier partners, including Spoetzl Brewery, L&F Distribution, Anheuser-Busch, Delek US Holdings, PepsiCo Inc., Molson Coors and Altria Group Inc., contributed more than $53,000 to help with recovery efforts.
"We feel deeply for the people of Southern New Mexico," said Tom Trkla, Yesway chairman and CEO. "This donation is meant to help ease some of the immediate struggles and give a boost towards recovery and rebuilding. We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico for ensuring these funds are distributed where they will have the greatest impact."