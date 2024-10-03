Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Little General Stores & Love's Travel Centers

Little General Stores Inc.

Little General Stores Inc. partnered with Arby's locations in the Charleston/Huntington and Beckley/Bluefield markets in West Virginia to help raise funds for the Arby's Foundation.

The collaboration raised $11,000 and $5,000 for the Children's Home Society and the Raleigh County Board of Education, respectively.

"I love that I know that the money we give to the Children's Home Society is going directly to the kids — every dollar is accounted for," said Josh Weitzman, assistant foodservice director at Little General Stores. "They send us a list every year of what that money is able to buy."

Children's Home Society, a nonprofit that serves all 55 West Virginia counties, will use the donation to help support families facing crises, to fund emergency children shelters and support foster care and adoptive families.

The Raleigh County Board of Education plans to use the funds to support its annual clothing drive, ensuring that all county schools are stocked with extra clothing should needs arise.