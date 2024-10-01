Yesway Continues to Expand Its Allsup's Footprint
In Texas, the three new Allsup's locations are located at:
- 805 West State St., Alvord
- 1202 West Highway 287 South, Bowie
- 2600 West Bardwell Drive, Ennis
Construction is also currently underway for new stores at: 2450 Southeast Access Road, Mount Vernon (expected to open in early October); 9704 Highway 87, Lubbock; and 100 East US Highway 67, Keene (expected to open in late November).
In New Mexico, customers can visit the newly opened Allsup's at 1810 East Texas Ave. in Eunice, while an additional six stores are set to open in the state by year's end. Locations include:
- 8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, Las Cruces
- 3075 West Main St., Farmington
- 23 I-25 Bypass Road, Belen
- 6350 Highway 550, Cuba
- 9501 Gibson Blvd. SW, Albuquerque
- 2101 Main St. SE, Los Lunas
Yesway continued its expansion in Oklahoma, where it aims to have at least 10 additional locations by the end of 2024. Recently opened stores in the state include locations at:
- 1640 East Main St., Davis
- 416 North Jefferson Highway, Atoka
- 101 Meadow Ridge, Elk City
- 623 South Garfield Ave., Kiowa
The new sites complement existing Altus, Frederick, Guymon, Madill, Broken Bow and Thackerville stores.
"We are incredibly proud of our teams for driving this accelerated growth. We are excited to bring our unique brand of service and hospitality to more communities and anticipate continued expansion as we look ahead to 2025," said Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. "We look forward to serving our newest customers in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas."
Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 434 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.