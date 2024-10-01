 Skip to main content

Yesway Continues to Expand Its Allsup's Footprint

New stores opened in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with more on the way before the end of the year.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway added eight new Allsup's locations to its portfolio in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma over the last six months.  

The new, large-format stores each span approximately 6,277 square feet and operate 24 hours a day. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, and Yesway and Allsup's private-label snacks, alongside fresh bread, milk and eggs. 

Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

In Texas, the three new Allsup's locations are located at:

  • 805 West State St., Alvord
  • 1202 West Highway 287 South, Bowie
  • 2600 West Bardwell Drive, Ennis

Construction is also currently underway for new stores at: 2450 Southeast Access Road, Mount Vernon (expected to open in early October); 9704 Highway 87, Lubbock; and 100 East US Highway 67, Keene (expected to open in late November).

In New Mexico, customers can visit the newly opened Allsup's at 1810 East Texas Ave. in Eunice, while an additional six stores are set to open in the state by year's end. Locations include:

  • 8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, Las Cruces
  • 3075 West Main St., Farmington
  • 23 I-25 Bypass Road, Belen
  • 6350 Highway 550, Cuba
  • 9501 Gibson Blvd. SW, Albuquerque
  • 2101 Main St. SE, Los Lunas

Yesway continued its expansion in Oklahoma, where it aims to have at least 10 additional locations by the end of 2024. Recently opened stores in the state include locations at:

  • 1640 East Main St., Davis
  • 416 North Jefferson Highway, Atoka
  • 101 Meadow Ridge, Elk City
  • 623 South Garfield Ave., Kiowa

The new sites complement existing Altus, Frederick, Guymon, Madill, Broken Bow and Thackerville stores.

"We are incredibly proud of our teams for driving this accelerated growth. We are excited to bring our unique brand of service and hospitality to more communities and anticipate continued expansion as we look ahead to 2025," said Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. "We look forward to serving our newest customers in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas."

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 434 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.

