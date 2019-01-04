Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Murphy USA & Hershey

Additionally, in conjunction with National Reading Month, CITGO continued its decade-long partnership with the mobile literacy outreach program Bess the Book Bus for its 2019 nationwide tour.

Since 2008, CITGO has worked alongside Bess the Book Bus to provide children in underserved communities with access to new books in an effort to narrow the achievement gap.

"Bess the Book Bus is one of our favorite initiatives," said Larry Elizondo, CITGO general manager community relations, CSR and legislative affairs. "We've been partners for more than 10 years now, but seeing the look on children's faces as they explore the bus and leave with an armful of books will never get old. Sparking a love of reading is one of the most important ways to foster a spirit of education amongst our youth, which is a core pillar of the CITGO corporate social responsibility program."

Murphy USA

Murphy USA will receive the Arkansas Governor's Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Awards after being nominated by Laura Allen, executive director of the South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC). According to Allen, she nominated Murphy USA for its continuous sponsorship of the center's summer musicals.

In the five years since the company began sponsoring SAAC's summer musicals, Murphy USA contributed:

About $100,000, allowing SAAC to produce shows on a grand scale;

About 400 people have been able to participate in the shows; and

About 10,000 people have attended as audience members during this time.

The Governor's Arts Awards were established in 1991 to recognize individuals and corporations that contribute to the arts in the state.

"We're obviously very excited [to win the award]. We were actually surprised in seeing that we were nominated by the Arts Center," said Keri Kent, communications specialist at Murphy USA. "We're just proud that our love and support of the Arts Center is being recognized and we know that we’re making a difference."

Murphy USA's five-year sponsorship agreement with SAAC will run out after this summer's production of "Hunchback of Notre Dame." The company will consider extending the agreement after the production, according to Kent.

Parker's Convenience Stores

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's donated $27,000 to Beaufort County Schools as part of the company's Fueling the Community program, which donates 1 cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.