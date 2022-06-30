Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Stewart's Shops, Wawa & Yesway

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

CITGO awarded several grants to promote community resilience in its operating areas and beyond as part of the overall disaster resilience and relief strategy.

Several of CITGO's community grants coincide with the upcoming hurricane season. In Lake Charles, La., CITGO is donating $25,000 to the United Way to help create a pre-screening system to facilitate assistance more quickly for those in need affected by storms. The company is also donating $25,000 to United Way in Corpus Christi, Texas, for its resilience quick release funds, which assist partner organizations prior to and immediately after storms.

To further support resiliency in other regions, CITGO is also donating:

$25,000 to Will County Habitat for Humanity in Joliet, Ill., to assist vulnerable families in Lockport, Ill., with housing needs.

$50,000 to the Gulf of Mexico Alliance to support its green design project. As a way to increase the environmental resilience of the Gulf Coast and reduce water pollution, these green design practices can reduce flooding, improve water quality, and increase storm protection, while also providing increased wildlife habitat.

$25,000 to Operation Impact in the Houston area. The funds will support the distribution of a week's worth of shelf-stable meals to seniors through Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston's Meals on Wheels program in the greater Houston area.

"The communities we call home demonstrate tremendous resilience, especially during storm season — and they do so by coming together. We're proud to regularly join in this effort, both through grants to our nonprofit partners and through TeamCITGO volunteer activities," said CITGO General Manager of Government and Public Affairs Michael Rosen. "Together, we've lent a helping hand both immediately following a natural disaster and in the long-term by helping communities rebuild and better prepare for future storms. These grants in particular, support projects to help communities increase their resiliency and be better prepared."

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO transports and markets motor fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and other industrial products. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines, and three lubricant blending and packaging plants.

Gate Petroleum Co.

The GATE Foundation raised $30,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Funds were raised in Gate convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina through the company's semi-annual paper icon campaign.

As part of the fundraising process, customers donated $1 from May 1 to 21. Guests signed their names on the JDRF paper icons that were displayed in-store. Customers also donated by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

"JDRF is so grateful to the GATE Foundation, Gate store employees and customers for their support of the Type 1 diabetes community through their recent in-store fundraiser," said Brooks Biagini, JDRF marketing director. "Funds raised will fund critical research that will help advance scientific breakthroughs and ultimately a cure for Type 1 diabetes."

Gate Petroleum Co. is a diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. Gate operates in a variety of industries including convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.