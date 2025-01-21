Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Little General Stores & OnCue

Representatives from Little General Stores and Toys for Tots gathered for the check presentation.

Beckley, W.Va.-based Little General Stores made its annual $5,000 donation to the local Toys for Tots program helping ensure that families in need had gifts underneath the Christmas tree this past season.

"We know that the holiday season can be a trying time for families in southern West Virginia," said Greg Darby, president and CEO of Little General Stores. "We are honored to be able to give back to our community and to support those in need."

Representatives from Little General Stores and Toys for Tots gathered at the Little General Store on Harper Road in Beckley for the check presentation.

"Little General is honored to be able to help out many charities throughout the year and one of our favorites is Toys for Tots … what they do for children during such a special time this Christmas, it’s wonderful for all of us," said Charles Houck, director of public relations for Little General Stores."

Central Pennsylvania-based Nittany MinitMart raised more than $24,000 for Hurricane Helene relief in October. The retailer, which operates 28 locations across Pennsylvania, worked with its suppliers to purchase and deliver 38,304 bottles of water.

"We were heartbroken by the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Helene," said John Martin, president of Nittany MinitMart. "Seeing people without power and water drove us to find a way to make a difference."

The stores also raised funds through a roundup at checkout program throughout the month of October. The $24,165 raised was donated to Samaritan's Purse, an international relief organization providing aid and resources to those affected.

"We run round-up programs several times a year, and this was one of our most successful ones yet," said Nicole Masullo, division manager of operations at Nittany MinitMart. "We're incredibly proud of the compassion our customers have shown through their generosity. We know our contributions will go a long way in helping these communities rebuild."