Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Little General Stores & OnCue

OnCue team members from OnCue Express No. 10 in Stillwater, Okla.
OnCue
OnCue raised $275,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during its fall fundraiser, bringing the partnership total to more than $3.8 million over 17 years.
During the month of October, OnCue connected its customers to the cause through pinup sales, rounding change at the register and specialty fountain cups. Throughout pinup sales, OnCue team members had additional opportunities to show off their St. Jude support through "Dress as a Superhero Day."
Along with in-store efforts, Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue hosted its annual golf tournament for its business partners. The retailer also put on its St. Jude Walk with friends and family.
POET
POET, a producer of biofuels, donated more than $629,000 through its 2024 Community Impact Grant Program. The program was established by POET Founder and CEO Jeff Broin so that individuals and organizations operating in POET's home communities can apply for funding to support projects that create a positive impact. Each grant is awarded to causes that fall under one of three categories: the Earth, the Community and the Next Generation.
The 2024 POET Community Impact Grant Program — which included its Sioux Falls, S.D., headquarters, all 34 POET bioprocessing locations and its Savannah, Ga., terminal — received nearly 1,400 applications. POET ultimately awarded nearly 150 grants, totaling $629,000, across its footprint.
"For almost four decades, POET has been committed to making a positive difference in the world," said Alyssa Broin Christensen, POET vice president, team and community Impact. "We understand that change starts at home — in the communities where we live and work. The Community Impact Grant Program is our way of supporting organizations and individuals who are just as passionate about improving their communities as we are."
Eligible parties apply online for a chance to receive a grant from their local POET location. Team members at each respective location then select and award grant recipients. This year’s recipients included local fire departments, schools, libraries, parks, food pantries, and a variety of youth programs, among many others.
The Spinx Co.
The Spinks Family Foundation awarded more than $1.2 million to 153 local organizations in 2024. The money raised is a combination of the foundation's monthly donations, grant awards, annual Spinx store campaigns and the annual Spinx Charity Classic Golf Tournament.
Each year, Greenville, S.C.-based Spinx hosts an annual golf tournament to benefit local charities. Beneficiaries are selected by the Spinks Family Foundation board and are granted a three-year term. The 2024 Spinx Charity Classic was the most profitable golf tournament in company history, raising more than $150,000 for the local charities. The 2024 beneficiaries were American Red Cross, Gateway House Inc., Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army and United Ministries. These organizations will remain Charity Classic beneficiaries through 2026.
"We are deeply committed to investing in the communities we call home and empowering the organizations that work tirelessly to serve those in need," said Stewart Spinks, founder of Spinx. "This year's grant recipients reflect a broad spectrum of causes that align with our mission of strengthening the fabric of our local communities."
Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops customers donated more than $885,000 to Holiday Match this season. With Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops doubling those donations, more than $1.75 million will be distributed to support local nonprofit children's charities throughout upstate New York and Vermont.
Following the fundraiser period, Stewart’s Shops Chief Operating Officer Chad Kiesow worked shifts at the retailer's Nassau, N.Y., and North Creek, N.Y., shops to thank its partners for their hard work and its customers for their generosity during the Holiday Match season.
"Working a shift or two in a Stewart's Shop is always humbling, you get a better appreciation for what our partners do day in and day out for our communities," Kiesow said. "It is a great opportunity to learn what we can do better. It also is the perfect opportunity to thank the customers who support us all year."