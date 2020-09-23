Community Service Spotlight: Enmarket, Kraft Heinz, MAPCO, PepsiCo & Van's Kitchen

Since 2008, Kwik Chek has donated more than $622,000 to Texas CASA, whose mission is to improve the child protection system through legislation and other positive public policy changes while speaking up for children in the system and pairing volunteer advocates with every child in state care due to abuse and neglect.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's kicked off an in-store campaign to support Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 31, customers can donate any amount to CMN Hospitals, or purchase a raffle ticket or CMN Hospitals merchandise, including face coverings, to benefit the organization.

"Now more than ever, it's important for us to help sick and injured kids in the communities where we live and work because of the impacts of COVID-19," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals because we know the impacts of their life-saving work."

In addition, on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day, customers were able to purchase any sized coffee for $1 with all proceeds going to CMN Hospitals. Coffee purchases had to be made through the Love's Connect app for the deal. And, for the first time, customers were able to reply to Love's social media posts on National Coffee Day with a photo of their Love's coffee and the travel center operator donated an additional $1 to CMN Hospitals.

Oklahoma, City-based Love’s also announced it has raised more than $845,000 in its Round Up the Change campaign to support CMN Hospitals and help with the national coin shortage.

Love's partnership with CMN Hospitals began in 1999 and the company has raised more than $31 million for the organization.

MAPCO

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (September), MAPCO participated in a mask sale donation campaign to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The company planned to raise $100,000 from in-store facemask sales across its seven-state footprint.

The mask donation campaign provided guests with the unique opportunity to protect themselves from COVID-19, while also helping support the St. Jude mission, the convenience retailer said. Twenty-five percent from every facemask purchased at a MAPCO location was donated to St. Jude.

"Being active members of the community is part of our mission, so making high-quality masks available at a convenient price and helping St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a perfect match for MAPCO," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "While we're focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, we need to say thank you to all of our customers and team members for the confidence that they have given to MAPCO that make possible to us continue supporting the community, especially to St. Jude’s mission to fund critical research, aid families, and ultimately save children’s lives."

MAPCO guests were also able to support St. Jude and other charity organizations by donating to in-store coin boxes or by going to MAPCO's website.

Murphy USA

El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA kicked off its Home Office 2020 United Way campaign the week of Sept. 14, generating record employee pledges in excess of $375,000. With the company's match, the total donation of $750,000 will support Union County United Way organizations.

Additionally, the c-store operator donated $10 million to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, which will continue to support positive changes in local communities with an emphasis on El Dorado and southern Arkansas. The Foundation funds the company's matching gifts, including United Way, as well as sponsorships like Murphy USA’s national partnership with Boys and Girls Club of America, where customers in 2020 have already rounded up more than $1 million.

This gift will further sustain existing local programs like the Murphy Arts District as it looks to reopen post COVID-19, as well as new community programs like the Summer Youth Work Program, which is coordinated with the City of El Dorado.

"In the midst of everything that has happened in 2020, I couldn't be more proud of our generous customers and engaged employees who have truly stepped up to help these organizations make a positive impact in a time of need to the communities we serve and support together," said Murphy USA President and CEO Andrew Clyde.

Parker's

Savannah-based Parker's donated $30,000 to Beaufort County Schools in South Carolina as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program, which donates 1 cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.

A portion of the Parker's donation funds the school district's annual Support Person of the Year recognition program, which honors school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists. Additional funds go to specific Beaufort County schools designated by Parker's PumpPal customers when they purchase fuel on the first Wednesday of each month.

"At Parker's, we believe in the power of education," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We know education has the ability to transform lives and to create opportunities right here in Beaufort County. We're honored to give back to the Beaufort County community and to support hardworking teachers, staff and students during this challenging time."

Launched in 2011 with a mission to give back to every community where Parker's does business, the Parker's Fueling the Community charitable initiative distributes more than $200,000 annually to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo's Lay's brand is converting millions of potato chip bags to feature the real smiles of 30 "ordinary" people doing extraordinary things in their communities. The new Lay's bags continue the brand's mission to inspire even more smiles in 2020, with up to $1 million in proceeds benefitting Operation Smile, an international medical charity that provides access to safe surgical care to those who have cleft conditions.