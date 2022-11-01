Community Service Spotlight: Enmarket, Krause Group, Mirabito & Tri Star Energy

The Feed a Trucker project was initiated in 2021 by Veteran Carriers to recognize the role that truckers played in keeping things going during the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 425 free lunches were provided last year, and so far in 2022, more than 250 free Enmarket lunches have been served to truckers.

Free lunches are served bimonthly to truckers as part of the program.

Enmarket operates more than 129 convenience stores, of which 29 feature The Eatery restaurant concept, in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. entered into a 140 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with National Grid Renewables for its Copperhead Solar & Storage Project. Edison Energy, a global sustainability and energy advisory firm, worked with The Hershey Co. on its environmental initiatives and selection of Copperhead.

Using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 250,000 metric tons annually.

This marks the second PPA between Hershey and National Grid Renewables following the Noble solar PPA in 2021.

"We have ambitious goals to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by more than 50 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 25 percent by 2030 as part of our science-based targets," said Mark Kline, director, commodities and specialty procurement at The Hershey Co. "We're making great progress toward achieving those goals thanks to projects like Copperhead and the great work of National Grid Renewables."

Hershey shared in its recently released its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Report that the company is on track to achieve its greenhouse gas emissions targets, having reported a 48 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions against a 2018 baseline and an 18 percent reduction in Scope 3. The company's investment in three solar farm projects — two of which are through National Grid Renewables — plays a large role in the progress thus far, Hershey stated.

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

Krause Group

Krause Group, parent company of Kum & Go, donated more than $671,000 to the United Way of Central Iowa's annual campaign. The company raised funds at its Store Support Center headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and at local convenience stores.

The monthlong store campaign took place Sept. 19 – Oct. 13 at central Iowa c-stores, which engaged store associates and encouraged customers to donate to United Way at checkout.

Additionally, more than 50 stores in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties participated and raised more than $41,000 in donations.

"We are proud to partner with United Way of Central Iowa each year, supporting their five elements of a thriving community, as well as the community partnerships that make this work possible," said Emily Bahnsen, community investment manager at Krause Group. "As the need continues to grow, we've been proud to increase our support the last few years by over 30 percent. We hope to continue this tradition and partnership for years to come."

Krause Group and the United Way have been partners since 1992.

Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 400 c-stores in 11 states. Krause Group is the parent company of a diverse set of businesses that include convenience retail, logistics, wineries, hospitality, real estate, agriculture and sports.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's and its customers raised more than $4.3 million through its annual Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals campaign, surpassing last year's total by more than $1 million.