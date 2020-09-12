Community Service Spotlight: FriendShip Stores, Mirabito, Swisher & Weigel's

Funds were raised in Gate stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the company's pink ribbon paper icon campaign. From Oct. 1-21, customers had the opportunity to donate $1 and sign their name on a pink ribbon paper icon that was displayed in the Gate store.

"2020 marks our 10th year of supporting the fight against breast cancer with the pink ribbon campaign in Gate stores," said Kathy Brady, executive director of the Gate Foundation. "We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity, and to our employees for the enthusiasm supporting this campaign."

In addition to the displays of pink ribbons in Gate stores, employees wore pink ACS t-shirts to promote the fundraising efforts. Stores also featured signage and ACS mission information to educate customers.

General Mills

The General Mills Foundation announced an additional $4 million of philanthropic funding for nonprofit organizations working to alleviate growing food insecurity worldwide. The supplemental funding is in addition to the company's $10 million in grants and food donations since March to help food banks, food pantries and other anti-hunger organizations meet the elevated community needs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the organizations receiving added support from the General Mills Foundation through the latest grant package are the Global FoodBanking Network, the European Food Banks Federation, Second Harvest Heartland, the Global Child Nutrition Foundation and Feeding America.

The funding includes $2 million dedicated to expanding the capabilities of Feeding America's MealConnect platform, a mobile app that makes it easy for grocery stores, restaurants, farmers and food businesses to donate their good excess food to local charities. The grant will expand Feeding America's ability to connect more people and households with food amid the pandemic, while enabling more food donors to regularly and efficiently donate their surplus food to charities.

"We know food banks and other hunger-fighting organizations are creatively working to address surging demand for assistance amid a reduced food supply, due to the pandemic," said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer for General Mills. "These additional grants from the General Mills Foundation will support those extraordinary efforts to nourish people facing hunger, while also helping to ensure that the world's good surplus food does not go to waste. We also encourage people to do what they can to support food banks in their own communities."

The company's latest COVID-19 response augments more than $50 million in cash giving by General Mills and its Foundation in fiscal 2020, along with more than $40 million worth of food product donations provided by General Mills to nonprofit food banks.

GetGo Café+Market

During the month of December, the sale of tater tots at all GetGo Café+Market locations will raise money for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots holiday campaign. As part of the GetGo Tots for Toys for Tots campaign, a portion of the proceeds from any order of tots will go to Marine Toys for Tots, for a total up to $10,000.

This is the first year for GetGo's Tots campaign.

"Time after time, we've been impressed with the generosity of our guests. We know the holidays will be more challenging for some families this year and we're proud to partner with our neighbors and the Marine Corps to provide toys and gifts to the children in our communities. Getting to enjoy GetGo's incredible tots all month long is just a bonus," said GetGo Chief of Staff Rug Phatak.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's contributed a record $1.7 million for the United Way of Central Oklahoma through its annual campaign. Since 1999, Love's has donated more than $7.5 million to the organization.

"The United Way campaign is one of our favorite campaigns each year because we are able to give back to our hometown," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "This year, the organization needed our help more than ever because of the impact COVID-19 has had on so many people, and our corporate employees stepped up in a big way."

For this year's campaign, money was raised for the United Way of Central Oklahoma by Love's corporate employees who pledged funds and participated in virtual auctions and raffles. Love's also matched employee contributions by 50 percent.

Other components contributing to the total included vendor donations and donations earlier this year to the Urban League of Oklahoma City, among others.

MAPCO

From Nov. 10 through Dec. 28, more than 300 MAPCO stores across the Southeast will ask customers to make a donation to their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital (CMNH). Since 2017, MAPCO has provided $750,000 in life-saving funds to local CMNH through customer donations, vendor support and corporate events.

Mirabito

Mirabito Energy Products and Mirabito Convenience Stores are donating $50,000 to Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a Boston-based nonprofit organization committed to the development of precision medicine therapeutics that combat select rare diseases impacting millions of people nationwide.

"It has been a privilege to partner with CRD over the years and to get to know the Horgan Family. Their commitment to finding cures for each individual and outside-the-box thinking to get there is truly amazing," said Mirabito Energy Products CEO Joe Mirabito. "We believe in their mission and the strategy they are using to make a difference for the millions of people affected by these diseases. We are excited to see what the future holds!"

Murphy USA

For 2020, Murphy USA will donate a total of $1.55 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the "Great Futures Fueled Here" cause campaign, extending beyond its goal of $500,000.

The multi-phase cause campaign launched on April 1 and concluded in September. Customers chose to make a monetary contribution of $1, $5 or $10, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout.

"We have been amazed by the generosity of our customers and employees who have tripled our original commitment of $500,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs members," said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA. "In these trying times, the Boys & Girls Clubs' mission is more important than ever. We have been deeply moved and proud to see the generous spirit that our customers and employees demonstrated throughout this years' campaign."

Nittany Minitmart

State College, Pa.-based Nittany Minitmart supported local volunteer fire fighting companies by raising $44, 969.18. The retailer sold firefighter helmet cut-outs for $1 or a fire truck for $10. It also collaborated with vendors to secure additional donations, including DelGrosso, Pepsi, Clif Bar, Gehl's, Herr's, JTM, Hershey, Keebler and Wise.

Additionally, Nittany Energy donated 1 cent from each gallon of fuel purchased, which was matched by Pennsylvania Skill.

"We were pleased to be able to step up and help these organizations that we all depend on in so many ways during this unprecedented time," said John Martin, Nittany MinitMart president.

OnCue

Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue recently sold thousands of "Support Oklahoma Schools" fundraiser cups, giving 50 cents from every cup to each store's local school district for a total of over $20,000.