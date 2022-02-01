Community Service Spotlight: Gate Petroleum, MFA Oil, Parker's & Shell

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

CITGO held its 35th annual Corporate Golf Challenge benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, where it raised more than $700,000 for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

In 2021, the CITGO-MDA golf tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas, set a new fundraising record, raising more than $314,000. CITGO marketers and retailers also raised more than $1 million through Shamrocks Against Dystrophy mobile sales and golf tournaments last year.

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $255 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions nationwide.

"For more than three decades, these events have proven to be some of the most productive ways to raise vital funds for MDA," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "It's a testament to the generosity of our business partners and communities combined with the strength of our longstanding partnership with MDA."

Additionally, to show its appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, CITGO provided 5,000 meals to healthcare workers at Ben Taub Hospital in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and Harris Health System. The meals will be served over several days, starting Nov.18 through early 2022.

During the opening event, CITGO delivered more than 500 notes of appreciation prepared by Alief Independent School District elementary school students and CITGO employees.

"The COVID-19 pandemic provided a shining example of the courage, compassion, dedication and professionalism of our healthcare workers," Jordá said. "They stepped up and saved lives during an unprecedented public health crisis where their own lives were at risk. Our healthcare workers are real-life superheroes."

Houston-based CITGO is the fifth-largest and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States.

Gate Petroleum Co.

The Gate Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Gate Petroleum Co., presented the American Cancer Society (ACS) with a $65,000 donation to support breast cancer research and awareness.

Funds were raised in Gate stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the operator's pink ribbon paper icon campaign. From Oct. 1–21, customers had the opportunity to donate $1 and sign their name on a pink ribbon paper icon that was displayed in the store. They could also choose to round their purchase to the nearest dollar, donating the difference to ACS.

"Gate Stores have hosted the pink ribbon paper icon campaign for 11 years now," said Kathy Brady, executive director of the Gate Foundation. "In that time, our customers have surpassed $1 million in donations to the American Cancer Society and the fight against breast cancer. There is so much enthusiasm and support for this campaign amongst our customers and employees, and it is an honor to partner with ACS."

In addition to the creative displays of pink ribbons in Gate stores, employees wore pink ACS t-shirts to promote the fundraising efforts. Stores also featured signage and ACS mission information to educate customers.

Gate Petroleum is a heavily-diversified company operating in a variety of industries, including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.

Enmarket

For the ninth consecutive year, Enmarket continued its partnership with the Georgia-South Carolina Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Light The Night campaign. The 2021 campaign in September raised more than $125,000 to help in the fight against blood cancers.