Community Service Spotlight: Global Partners, Royal Farms & Weiler Convenience Stores
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.
Here are the latest company spotlights:
CITGO Petroleum Corp.
CITGO Petroleum Corp. had a successful fundraising year, raising more than $2.3 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors held several fundraisers throughout the year. Golf events in Lake Charles, La., Lemont, Ill., and Corpus Christi, Texas, each had record-breaking results, raising more than $400,000 each, while a Houston golf event raised more than $880,000. A bowling event in Lemont raised more than $110,000.
"Our business partners and communities have always shown the immense depth of their generosity for MDA at these events," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "This year's record fundraising results combined with our longstanding partnership with MDA demonstrate our continued commitment to MDA's critical mission."
Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $260 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions nationwide. Funds also support the MDA resource center and help send children affected by neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp programs across the country at no cost to families.
"We are so grateful to CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors for making critical contributions that continue to lead to breakthroughs in treatment and care," said MDA President and CEO Donald S. Wood. "We could not have made this progress without the funding from our longstanding partners at CITGO."
CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.
CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.
Global Partners LP
As the Northeast faces unprecedented uncertainty and challenges in the energy market, Global Partners LP donated $2 million to provide heating oil for those in need. The donation was directed to seven states in the Northeast and distributed to local nonprofit entities serving low-income households: