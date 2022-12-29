Community Service Spotlight: Global Partners, Royal Farms & Weiler Convenience Stores

Ninety percent of the round up donations that were raised will stay local, with each region's collections going to food banks that serve people in that same region. Maverik's donation will be distributed to Feeding America member food banks across the 12 western states where the c-store retailer operates. The remaining donation will support national strategies to help Feeding America address hunger in America.

"We are overwhelmed by the kindness of our customers and team members this year," said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide of Maverik. "With record-high food prices and many turning to food banks this season, it's an amazing feeling to help make an impact through this contribution and donations through our food waste reduction program."

Since April, Maverik's food waste reduction program has donated more than 492,000 pounds of surplus food, helping to provide more than 410,000 meals. Maverik plans to expand the program, which currently operates in more than 90 stores in five states.

In 2021, Maverik donated more than $580,000 to Feeding America, helping to provide more than 5 million meals.

OnCue

OnCue raised more than $27,500 through the sale of specialty cups, whereby 50 cents from each purchase were given to the store's local school district in Oklahoma and Texas.

The cup campaign ran from July to the end of September. OnCue operates stores in 24 Oklahoma school districts and one Texas district, each of which were recipients of a portion of the $27,5000 gift.

"The continued growth of this program blows us away each year," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. "It shows our communities value education as much as we do, and we love providing this opportunity show their support."

This is the sixth consecutive year OnCue has offered the Support Local Schools cups, first created in response to the teacher walkout in 2018. The program has amounted to more than $98,000 in donations for local schools.

Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue operates more than 75 convenience stores in Oklahoma and Texas.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms and PepsiCo partnered to bring cheer to all 220 families receiving care at Johns Hopkins Children's Center with a $100 Royal Farms gift card. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center provides patient- and family-centered health care in a diverse and inclusive environment.

"Royal Farms is excited to partner with Pepsi Stronger Together this Holiday Season to continue our long-term commitment to purposeful giving and providing for our community's children," said Royal Farms Marketing and Merchandising Director Frank Schilling.

In addition, all 50 residents at The Children's Home of Maryland will receive a $25 gift card this holiday season. The Children’s Home provides residential and community services to promote long-term well being and success for young people and families who experience disruption in their lives.

"Having a hospitalized child is already a tough situation for families, but this becomes even more so during the holidays. This generous gift from Royal Farms and Pepsi will make our patients' and families' lives a bit brighter this holiday season," said Cynthia Palacz, director of Corporate Engagement and Events at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Royal Farms will be donating chocolate bars and Pepsi Stronger Together will be donating Aquafina Water and Frito Lay Chips to the all the children at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and The Children’s Home. Pepsi and Royal Farms also hosted a virtual bingo match at Johns Hopkins Children's Center on Dec. 14.

"Pepsi Stronger Together is excited to partner with Royal Farms and give back to the communities they serve during the Holiday Season," said Dorian Lopez, Pepsi account manager.

In November, Royal Farms also donated 75 K-Cup boxes and creamers to help support the staff at Johns Hopkins Children's Center as we enter flu season.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates 260 c-stores in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops is accepting applications for its annual Holiday Match program through Jan. 31. Last year, the c-store chain helped more than 1,700 nonprofits impacting children.