Advertisement
12/05/2022

Community Service Spotlight: GPM Investments, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Onvo & Sinclair Oil

Efforts included round-up campaigns and pinup programs.
Danielle Romano
Managing Editor
Danielle Romano profile picture

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) kicked off a holiday fundraising campaign at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Through Jan. 10, customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support more than 105 member hospitals in communities across the country.

7-Eleven_CMN Hospitals

"Following a successful Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner this summer, which raised nearly $3 million, we are excited to expand our support of CMN Hospitals with the launch of a holiday fundraising campaign in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores," said Rankin Gasaway, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for 7-Eleven Inc. "Funds raised through this campaign will help advance pediatric healthcare by providing critical lifesaving equipment and much-needed resources to treat children throughout the communities we serve."

Customers can also donate directly to CMN Hospitals.

"The holiday season is always a special time of year — a time for reflection and giving back," said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Round-up campaigns hosted by our corporate partners, like 7-Eleven Inc., make it easier for consumers to share the holiday spirit this season and support their local CMN Hospital. Their generosity will help ensure kids have access to holistic, best-in-class care to unleash their full potential."

7-Eleven entered into a partnership with CMN Hospitals earlier this year. Since 1991, Speedway, a part of the 7-Eleven family of brands, has partnered with CMN Hospitals to raise more than $150 million for local children's hospitals through in-store campaigns, promotions and its annual Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner. In 2021, Speedway's customers, vendor partners and associates raised more than $19 million for the nonprofit organization.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations.

Enmarket

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket marked a decade of working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Light The Night campaign by announcing $1 million raised over a 10-year period.

As part of its latest campaign, Enmarket launched a company-wide initiative in September across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by encouraging customers to donate at check-out to benefit LLS. The initiative raised more than $130,000. 

"Over the past 10 years, Enmarket's customers have joined with us in raising more than $1 million to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. "That number alone cannot measure how much we appreciate our customers' generosity in helping continue the fight against cancer."

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting LLS and its funding of innovative research and support for blood cancer patients.

Additionally, Enmarket partnered with Make-A-Wish Georgia to grant one teenager's wish of going to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The c-store retailer threw the teenager, DeMichael O., a Christmas-themed party at its headquarters in Savannah while surprising him with his wish.

Enmarket_Make-A-Wish

DeMichael has cerebral palsy and suffers seizures. He and his family are scheduled to visit Disney World this month.

"It is an honor for all of us to share this special day with DeMichael and his family and the Make-A-Wish Georgia team," said Clements. "Our hope in helping grant DeMichael's wish is that he and his family will be able to look to the future with hope and strength."

Enmarket is a large supporter of Make-A-Wish Georgia through the annual Enmarket Charity Classic golf tournament. Make-A-Wish Georgia grants wishes of approximately 400 children each year.

"We are so thankful for the generous support of Enmarket as they help us ignite hope for our local wish kids like DeMichael," said Meghan Lowe, southeast development director for Make-a-Wish Georgia. "We look forward to celebrating more wishes with Enmarket in the future."

Enmarket operates 129 convenience stores, of which 29 feature the Eatery concept. The company also operates 16 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 24 Marketwash car washes.

GPM Investments LLC

GPM, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., kicked off the return of its fundraising pinup program with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). From Nov. 14 – Dec. 16, customers can round up a purchase or buy an MDA holiday pinup for a donation of $1 or $5. Purchased pinups will be displayed across the convenience store retailer's nearly 1,400 locations.

Additionally, customers who purchase a pinup will receive a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for either 1.76-ounce Hi-Chew or 20-ounce bottle of 7Up or Canada Dry.

"Our customers are the heart of our business, and efforts like this show what amazing support is within the local communities we serve," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM Investments. "Looking across our store windows, we're proud to display pinups as part of Muscular Dystrophy Association's holiday retail fundraiser and raise money for a good cause once again."

Since 2012, GPM and its customers have contributed more than $1.7 million in support of MDA's mission.

Richmond, Va.-based ARKO owns 100 percent of GPM Investments, and is one of the largest convenience store and fuel wholesalers in the U.S.

OnCue

OnCue collected $60,236 in nonperishable items from stores to distribute to local food banks and other high-impact community organizations this year, along with $19,713 in monetary donations for specially labeled sales items in stores.

The largest recipient was the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which received more than 3,500 pounds, the equivalent to 2,916 meals for those in need. The organization also received $14,000-plus in financial support through the sale of select wines at OnCue stores.

Our Daily Bread, a food resource center in OnCue's hometown of Stillwater, Okla., received more than $11,000 worth of food products and $5,706 in financial support.

"We love working with our local food banks to help feed, educate, and advocate for those in our communities living with hunger," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. "We know that Oklahoma and Texas have some of highest rates of food scarcity in the nation, which pushes us to continue to look for new ways to expand our impact. This year we even included support through the sale of select wines in our stores. Thank you to all our customers who support these programs with their purchases."

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the sale of reusable fountain cups under the OnCue Gives program will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Our Daily Bread through the end of March. For each cup purchased, 50 cents will be donated.

OnCue operates more than 75 locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's contributed $1.5 million to the United Way of Central Oklahoma in 2022, including more than $650,000 raised by employees through the company's annual campaign that takes place each October.

For this year's campaign, money was raised for the United Way of Central Oklahoma with the help of Love's corporate employees who pledged funds and participated in virtual auctions and raffles in addition to Love's contributing a 50 percent match of all employee donations. Other components contributing to the total included vendor donations and donations earlier this year to the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma and Urban League.

Love's_United Way

"Love's corporate employees always look forward to the annual United Way campaign because it gives them the opportunity to give back to the community they are a part of," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's and chair elect, board of directors for United Way of Central Oklahoma. "The tremendous impact the United Way has is vital to the greater Oklahoma City area, and it's always great to see the numerous ways our team members are willing to help their fellow community members every year."

In 2021, more than 600,000 service connections of shelter, food and/or material goods were made through the United Way of Central Oklahoma partner agencies. All donations raised during Love's campaign will go to the United Way of Central Oklahoma's 54 partner agencies to help address issues ranging from homelessness to food insecurities and crisis intervention.

"From a record-breaking workplace campaign to countless hours spent volunteering, the generosity of the Love's team never ceases to amaze us," said Debby Hampton, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Oklahoma. "Love's has a true heart for this community, and we couldn't be more grateful for their support of our United Way."

Love's has donated more than $9 million to the United Way of Central Oklahoma since 1999.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates 600 locations in 42 states.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop kicked off a "round up your change" campaign, alongside a $50,000 donation, which will benefit Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, customers are invited to round up their transactions to the nearest dollar at any of Maverik's 400 convenience stores in 12 states. Ninety percent of donations raised local will stay local, with the remaining funds supporting the Feeding America national organization.

Maverik_Feeding America

"With record-high food prices and many turning to food banks this season, Maverik is proud to team up with Feeding America to help our neighbors fighting food insecurity," said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide of Maverik. "We're also grateful to activate a donation program in stores that allows our customers who are able to spare any change to help."

Maverik is a longstanding supporter of Feeding America given its breadth of food distribution services across the country. Maverik donated more than $580,000 to Feeding America in 2021, helping to provide more than 5 million meals. It has also donated more than 320,000 pounds of surplus food, helping provide 267,000 meals, through its food waste reduction program that runs in more than 90 stores in five states.

Onvo

Onvo, a hospitality company, presented a check for $21,000 to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition for funds that were raised during the month of October. Every October, Onvo sells pink ribbons to support breast cancer awareness in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, Onvo chose to support PA Breast Cancer Coalition because of the work the organization does to help support local Pennsylvanians as they undergo breast cancer treatment.

Onvo_Breast Cancer Awareness

In 2021, Onvo raised $10,000 through this initiative. This year Onvo has raised more than double the amount.

"Our store teams were honored to have the opportunity to support the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, and it showed in their eagerness to promote this fundraiser at the store level. I'm really proud of our store teams for exceeding our goals for this fundraiser," said Onvo Vice President of Operations – Travel Plazas Bill Donmoyer.

Founded in 1988 in Tunkhannock, Pa., by Sonny Singh and Andy Aulakh, Onvo is a hospitality company that serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses, including 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels located throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz kicked off its annual Sheetz For the Kidz donation campaign on Dec. 1. Customers across each of Sheetz's 670 c-stores can support children from their local community by contributing a donation at checkout through donation boxes, or by adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale. Donations help make the holiday season brighter for thousands of children across the six states that Sheetz operates in.

Sheetz_Sheetz For the Kids

Last year's in-store fundraiser raised $2.2 million, which impacted more than 10,000 children.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign will also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 61 children this year.

Additionally, Sheetz's partnership with Feeding America served 1.3 million meals this year through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.

There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year:

  • Shop on AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App and select "Sheetz For the Kidz" as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5 percent of customers' purchases to the charity.
  • Donate loyalty points through the Sheetz app.
  • Donate online at https://www.sheetzforthekidz.org

To date, Sheetz For the Kidz has positively impacted more than 150,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.

Created in 1992, Sheetz For the Kidz is a nonprofit organization, designated as a 501(c)(3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corp.

Sinclair Oil

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair Corp. brand, raised nearly $1 million in its fall giving campaign, Fueling Folds of Honor, in support of the children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders by providing educational scholarships.

From Sept. 12 through Oct. 16, a portion of fuel purchased at participating Sinclair stations was set aside for Folds of Honor. It is estimated that more than 180 educational scholarships of $5,000 each will go to families of fallen veterans in areas served by Sinclair stations.

"Words cannot express how grateful and humbled we are by the actions of our Sinclair family during this campaign," said Jack Barger, senior vice president of marketing for HF Sinclair. "Together I believe we have done something meaningful for the next generation, and we're honored by how our station partners embraced this program."

Sinclair Oil is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring Dinocare Top Tier gasoline.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops kicked off its support of Project Sticker Shock, an awareness campaign used to educate the public and change attitudes about selling and serving alcohol to anyone under 21. The project organizes the youth to place stickers on alcohol beverages in local stores. The stickers contain a warning: "Providing alcohol to a person under 21 is a crime."

Stewart's Shops_Sticker Shock

As part of the convenience store retailer's support, 20 student volunteers from the Duanesburg Youth Leadership Group visited select Stewart's Shops on Nov. 17 to place stickers on certain alcoholic beverages to bring awareness to underage drinking prevention.

The event took place before Thanksgiving as research shows that prior to and after the holiday, alcohol is more easily accessible to underage youth because it can be purchased by older siblings, and is more accessible within homes when purchased by adults.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 stores in New York and southern Vermont.

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement