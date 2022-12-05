Community Service Spotlight: GPM Investments, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Onvo & Sinclair Oil

DeMichael has cerebral palsy and suffers seizures. He and his family are scheduled to visit Disney World this month.

"It is an honor for all of us to share this special day with DeMichael and his family and the Make-A-Wish Georgia team," said Clements. "Our hope in helping grant DeMichael's wish is that he and his family will be able to look to the future with hope and strength."

Enmarket is a large supporter of Make-A-Wish Georgia through the annual Enmarket Charity Classic golf tournament. Make-A-Wish Georgia grants wishes of approximately 400 children each year.

"We are so thankful for the generous support of Enmarket as they help us ignite hope for our local wish kids like DeMichael," said Meghan Lowe, southeast development director for Make-a-Wish Georgia. "We look forward to celebrating more wishes with Enmarket in the future."

Enmarket operates 129 convenience stores, of which 29 feature the Eatery concept. The company also operates 16 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 24 Marketwash car washes.

GPM Investments LLC

GPM, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., kicked off the return of its fundraising pinup program with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). From Nov. 14 – Dec. 16, customers can round up a purchase or buy an MDA holiday pinup for a donation of $1 or $5. Purchased pinups will be displayed across the convenience store retailer's nearly 1,400 locations.

Additionally, customers who purchase a pinup will receive a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for either 1.76-ounce Hi-Chew or 20-ounce bottle of 7Up or Canada Dry.

"Our customers are the heart of our business, and efforts like this show what amazing support is within the local communities we serve," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM Investments. "Looking across our store windows, we're proud to display pinups as part of Muscular Dystrophy Association's holiday retail fundraiser and raise money for a good cause once again."

Since 2012, GPM and its customers have contributed more than $1.7 million in support of MDA's mission.

Richmond, Va.-based ARKO owns 100 percent of GPM Investments, and is one of the largest convenience store and fuel wholesalers in the U.S.

OnCue

OnCue collected $60,236 in nonperishable items from stores to distribute to local food banks and other high-impact community organizations this year, along with $19,713 in monetary donations for specially labeled sales items in stores.

The largest recipient was the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which received more than 3,500 pounds, the equivalent to 2,916 meals for those in need. The organization also received $14,000-plus in financial support through the sale of select wines at OnCue stores.

Our Daily Bread, a food resource center in OnCue's hometown of Stillwater, Okla., received more than $11,000 worth of food products and $5,706 in financial support.

"We love working with our local food banks to help feed, educate, and advocate for those in our communities living with hunger," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. "We know that Oklahoma and Texas have some of highest rates of food scarcity in the nation, which pushes us to continue to look for new ways to expand our impact. This year we even included support through the sale of select wines in our stores. Thank you to all our customers who support these programs with their purchases."

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the sale of reusable fountain cups under the OnCue Gives program will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Our Daily Bread through the end of March. For each cup purchased, 50 cents will be donated.

OnCue operates more than 75 locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's contributed $1.5 million to the United Way of Central Oklahoma in 2022, including more than $650,000 raised by employees through the company's annual campaign that takes place each October.

For this year's campaign, money was raised for the United Way of Central Oklahoma with the help of Love's corporate employees who pledged funds and participated in virtual auctions and raffles in addition to Love's contributing a 50 percent match of all employee donations. Other components contributing to the total included vendor donations and donations earlier this year to the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma and Urban League.