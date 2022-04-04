Community Service Spotlight: Rutter's, Pilot, Sheetz, Casey's & Wawa

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Casey ' s General Stores

Casey's announced names of the 89 local schools benefiting from the Cash for Classrooms grant program in 2022. Now in its second year, the Cash for Classrooms program will support projects, physical improvements and resource requests at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey's communities across the Midwest.

"At Casey's, our goal is for the Cash for Classrooms grants to help schools improve the learning environment for students, teachers and families in the communities where we live and work," said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing at Casey's. "We appreciate the dedication of Casey's guests and team members who have helped support this program in reaching nearly 100 schools across the Casey’s footprint in the last two years."

With support from its guests and partners like Keurig Dr Pepper, Casey's distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. The funding priorities included:

Physical Improvements: Updates and improvements to the schools ' internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or new additions.

Material Needs: Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment.

Teacher Support: Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities.

Community Engagement: Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps.

Grant awards this year include $50,000 to a Des Moines, Iowa, school to improve the extracurricular facilities and equipment for arts and athletic programs; $45,000 for a playground in Yukon, Okla.; $25,000 to repair the playground surface and purchase a smartboard in Joplin, Miss.; and more.

CHS Foundation

CHS Foundation partnered with the National 4-H Council via the 4-H True Leaders in Equity and What I Wish People Knew (WIWPK) programs. The $1 million grant from the CHS Foundation will support the 4-H True Leaders in Equity Institute (TLEI), which will train up to 100 youth and adults to serve as equity leaders in their communities and launch the WIWPK program to support 4-H youth in sharing their stories and passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.