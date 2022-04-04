Advertisement
Community Service Spotlight: Rutter's, Pilot, Sheetz, Casey's & Wawa

Efforts focus on local schools, youth sports, heart health and more.
NATIONAL REPORTGiving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Casey's General Stores

Casey's announced names of the 89 local schools benefiting from the Cash for Classrooms grant program in 2022. Now in its second year, the Cash for Classrooms program will support projects, physical improvements and resource requests at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey's communities across the Midwest.

"At Casey's, our goal is for the Cash for Classrooms grants to help schools improve the learning environment for students, teachers and families in the communities where we live and work," said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing at Casey's. "We appreciate the dedication of Casey's guests and team members who have helped support this program in reaching nearly 100 schools across the Casey’s footprint in the last two years."

With support from its guests and partners like Keurig Dr Pepper, Casey's distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. The funding priorities included:

  • Physical Improvements: Updates and improvements to the schools' internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or new additions.
  • Material Needs: Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment.
  • Teacher Support: Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities.
  • Community Engagement: Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps.

Grant awards this year include $50,000 to a Des Moines, Iowa, school to improve the extracurricular facilities and equipment for arts and athletic programs; $45,000 for a playground in Yukon, Okla.; $25,000 to repair the playground surface and purchase a smartboard in Joplin, Miss.; and more.

CHS Foundation

CHS Foundation partnered with the National 4-H Council via the 4-H True Leaders in Equity and What I Wish People Knew (WIWPK) programs. The $1 million grant from the CHS Foundation will support the 4-H True Leaders in Equity Institute (TLEI), which will train up to 100 youth and adults to serve as equity leaders in their communities and launch the WIWPK program to support 4-H youth in sharing their stories and passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.

4-H TLEI is an annual, in-depth summit that equips 4-H youth to create change in their communities. This year the Institute takes place July 11-15 in Bethesda, Md. Participants will emerge ready to champion equity-related projects in their local communities and foster more welcoming and inclusive environments.

"At 4-H we believe access, equity, diversity and inclusion are essential to who we are. We welcome young people of all beliefs and backgrounds and give them a voice to express how they make their lives and communities better," said Dorothy Freeman, director, diversity, equity and inclusion, National 4-H Council. "The 4-H True Leaders in Equity Institute gives youth the tools, practices and mentorship needed to make their vision a reality. We are grateful to be partnering with the CHS Foundation in support of this program."

Garrett's

For the 11th year, Rapid Refill and Garrett's Family Market stores are again sponsoring their annual Purple Pump-Up for Alzheimer's campaign from May 27 through July 18. Since its inception, Purple Pump-Up has raised $940,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. This year the companies hope to reach a goal of $1 million in donations to raise awareness of the disease and bring attention to the importance of finding breakthroughs in treatment, and hopefully someday, the cure for this disease.

Hy-Vee

During the annual Homefront Round Up campaign, Hy-Vee locations raised more $156,000 for Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families. With this recent donation, Hy-Vee has raised over $1 million to Hope For The Warriors.

Through Hy-Vee's more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up program allows customers to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar — or any amount — with the proceeds going to support designated Hy-Vee Homefront organizations, like Hope For The Warriors.

"Hy-Vee has been a strong advocate for veterans and military for nearly 20 years," said Brad Waller, assistant vice president of community relations at Hy-Vee. "We launched the Homefront initiative in 2013 as a way to provide financial support to Hope For The Warriors and other veteran organizations. Together with our customers, we want to make sure our country's heroes know how much we honor and support them."

Funds raised from the campaign will benefit veterans, service members and military families through a variety of Hope For The Warriors programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

NECSEMA

The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) delivered 120 gas cards to House of Hope Community Development Corp., which will distribute the cards to an increasing number of Rhode Islanders living in their cars, providing both mobility and heat during the coldest months of the year.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic almost two years ago, the number of people living on the streets has increased by nearly 52 percent. Between the lack of affordable housing and temporary emergency shelters being filled to capacity, those experiencing homelessness have options for sleeping limited to tents, park benches and cars, all places not meant for human habitation, stated NECSEMA.

"Upon being made aware of this dire reality, it quickly became apparent NECSEMA was in a unique position to help," said Jonathan Shaer, executive director of NECSEMA. "I’m so proud of the quick response of our members to answer this call for good, and I’m immensely grateful for House of Hope CDC's ongoing work and their partnership. Staying warm in winter is something many of us take for granted and this is one way to help those in need."

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co., its guests and team members from across the country rallied together to raise $1,773,232 for the American Heart Association's "Life Is Why" campaign. Held this past February, the campaign had the largest donation amount in the company's six-year history of supporting the American Heart Association and brought the grand total raised to over $6.8 million.

"What an incredible turnout we had from guests and team members donating at our stores during American Heart Month," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant at Pilot Co. "On behalf of our entire team, thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this the best year yet. It's an honor to continue supporting great organizations like the American Heart Association."

This year's fundraising initiatives included the sale of paper hearts for $1, $3 or $5, round-up purchases to the next dollar, online donations via its website and heart-themed e-gift cards at the more than 650 participating travel centers. The company also featured exclusive offers in the myRewards Plus app on healthier food and beverage items.

Rutter's

Rutter's Children's Charities announced a Youth Sports League Donation Giveaway, where $50,000 will be donated to local sports leagues and teams. The charity will select 100 youth sports leagues and teams to receive $500 for use toward uniforms, equipment, travel expenses and other needs.

The donation giveaway will be open through April 21. Qualifying applicants should visit Rutters.com/community to complete the entry form. To qualify, the league or team must be of high school age or younger, and a 501c3 organization. At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter's will review applications, selecting a total of 100 winners.

"We're excited to help encourage kids and young adults to go out and be active this year through sports," said Chris Hartman, President of Rutter's Children's Charities. "After a couple difficult years, due to the pandemic, we thought this would be a great way to support our local community and youth sports teams. We can't wait to see the results!"

Rutter's holds several fundraising events and programs throughout the year as a way for employees, suppliers and customers to participate in charitable giving in their communities. Annual fundraising events include: Rutter's Children’s Charities Golf Outing, Vote With Your Dollars, Rutter's charity cannister program and the Secret Santa program. These fundraising dollars, along with Rutter's corporate charitable contributions, are used to help local charities with specific needs or projects throughout the year.

Sheetz

The 11th class of Sheetz Fellows was inducted during a formal ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 26. A competitive academic program, Sheetz Fellows offers unique opportunities that ignite and inspire the entrepreneurial mindset of students at Penn State Altoona by fostering critical thinking, ingenuity, leadership and problem-solving skills.

Fourteen students, all from Pennsylvania, were inducted into the program: Julia Aumiller of New Cumberland; Kaelynn Behrens of Bellwood; Justin Best of Hollidaysburg; Alauna Feathers of Altoona; Salvatore Fiore of Altoona; Garrett Giedroc of Howard; Robert W. Lape IV of Roaring Spring; Tyler Masterson of Ephrata; Shyanne Middendorf of Towanda; Bradley Shaffer of Hollidaysburg; Alexa Smith of Duncansville; Dominic Tornatore of Bellwood; Vanessa Wilt of Martinsburg; and Tomasz Zukowski of Slatington.

"My wife and I are very proud of the Sheetz Fellows Program and are especially proud of the fellows. We want to support you, we want to help you grow, and ultimately, we want to help you lead fulfilling lives," Steve Sheetz said during his remarks.

Sheetz Fellows receive a $5,000 scholarship during their junior year and a $10,000 scholarship during their senior year, fully paid travel, lodging and events for a 10-day Sheetz Fellows education abroad experience and participation in a national conference, in addition to other leadership and travel opportunities.

Smoker Friendly

Operation: Cigars For Warriors announced the results of Smoker Friendly's (SF) "Donation Round Up Campaign," which is conducted annually between Veterans' Day and Giving Tuesday. Over the past two years, total collected donations exceeded $12,000 and several thousand donated cigars.

"SF has been a CFW supporter since 2012. Several of their cigar lounges and stores were some of our earliest Donation Centers. They also host the Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival and have Sponsored a booth for CFW at that event every year. SF is also active in the legislative process to protect the rights of tobacco consumers. We are truly grateful for their support and partnership," stated Smoker Friendly.

Wawa

Wawa Inc. announced the winners of its "Catering to Our Communities," initiative, which gives schools and community service organizations the opportunity to nominate their unsung heroes to be recognized on March 4, National Employee Appreciation Day, with a Wawa Catering Party for 30 people.

Wawa received a tremendous pool of nominations and awarded 100 catering parties to schools and community service organizations that have tirelessly served their communities throughout the year, including bus drivers, custodial staff, first responders, and senior and childcare centers, among others.

In addition to extending care to 100 companies, Wawa also selected 950 associates, with one associate per store, to receive a Wawa Catering Party for their personal event of their choice to express gratitude to its associates as well.

"As a 24/7 company that remained open during the pandemic, Wawa has always viewed its role as serving those who serve others and our Catering to Our Communities initiative was aimed at doing just that," said Steve Hackett, director, Digital Solutions Lab, Wawa. "We truly appreciate everyone taking the time to submit a nomination and are delighted to brighten over 3,000 unsung heroes' days with a free lunch from Wawa Catering on National Employee Appreciation Day."

