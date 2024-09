Many consumers today are living on a budget and assessing what they really need vs. what they may want on impulse, with an eye on value. This is causing an already competitive marketplace to become even more of a battleground. According to the 2024 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, shopping frequency is down across all channels. The study revealed: