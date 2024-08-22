Conagra Builds Up Better-For-You Snack Portfolio

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands Inc. is beefing up its better-for-you snacking portfolio with the acquisition of Sweetwood Smoke & Co., maker of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks.

The deal was announced on Aug. 9. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks is another step in reshaping our portfolio for faster growth," said Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands. "Adding a premium brand such as FATTY to our growing, better-for-you snack portfolio is consistent with our strategic focus on the snacking and frozen categories."

Conagra is known for brands such as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim and Angie's Boomchickapop.