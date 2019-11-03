Conexxus Annual Conference to Examine C-stores & Digital Disruption

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — This year's Conexxus Annual Conference will highlight cutting edge technologies that will impact the retail community when industry insiders meet in Nashville, Tenn., next month.

The event will feature two keynote sessions focusing on data and succeeding in the face of digital disruption. Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods, will kick off the conference on April 29 with the keynote, "Small Data... What It Can Tell You That Your Consumer Cannot." The presentation will examine what small data can tell a retailer that big data misses, according to Conexxus.

Bobby Cameron, vice president, principal analyst at Forrester Research, will present the conference's second keynote, "How To Thrive In The Era Of Digital Disruption," on May 1. The session will lay out how retail IT shops re-architect systems of record, engagement, and automation to meet these challenging new opportunities, the organization said.

The 2019 Conexxus Annual Conference will take place April 28-May 5 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville.

Additional sessions at the event include:

State of the Industry presented by Dae Kim, vice president of research at NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

Payment Modernization — Opportunities, Challenges, & Limitations presented by Guy Berg, vice president of the Payments, Standards, and Outreach Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CIO Panel moderated by Ed Collopy, executive consultant at W. Capra Consulting Group.

Alexandria-based Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and fuel market.