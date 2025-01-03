Budderfly EnergyCloud is the effortless energy efficiency solution that delivers an average energy use reduction of over 30% for our convenience store clients. For less than your stores spend on energy right now, all your locations could enjoy premium indoor & outdoor LED lighting, top-of-the-line HVAC systems, and 24/7/365 monitoring and energy management of your coolers, freezers, and heated-food areas. Budderfly provides 100% of the capital, 10 years of no-charge maintenance are included, and your savings are contractually guaranteed. Sound too good to be true? Budderfly EnergyCloud is very real. Read more about it in your free energy efficiency guide.