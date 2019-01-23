Conoco Expands Pay-at-the-Pump Features With Mobile Pay

HOUSTON — Conoco is expanding the payment services of its My Conoco mobile app with Mobile Pay.

The new payment feature allows My Conoco users to pay at the pump and in-store on their mobile devices. The app — which launched this month in Denver and is rolling out regionally throughout the year — also allows consumers to find the nearest Conoco gas stations ,track KickBack Points and stay up to date on promotions.

"At Conoco, we're continually looking for ways to provide everyone in the Mile High City with the opportunity to Choose Go faster," said Brand Director Jacqueline Johnson. "Now, in addition to being able to find the nearest Conoco gas station, the My Conoco app can help you pay for gas at the pump in a fast, friendly and seamless way."

To celebrate the new Mobile Pay feature in Denver, Conoco is offering 10 cents off per gallon, for up to 20 gallons per fill-up, at participating locations through June 30 when drivers pay for their gas using the My Conoco mobile app.

Those who want to use the Mobile Pay capability within the My Conocoapp can get started in four easy steps, according to the company. Consumers:

Download the My Conoco mobile app through the App Store or Google Play. Create an account. Link to a payment method. Pay in-store or at the pump.

Conoco is a brand of Houston-based Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.