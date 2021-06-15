Conoco Offering Summertime Savings at the Pump

HOUSTON — Conoco is helping drivers save on gas all summer through its new Wheel of Destiny game.

From now through Sept. 12, customers who purchase eight or more gallons of gas using Mobile Pay in the My Conoco app will be entered for the chance to instantly win gas.

Prizes include $5, $10, $25 in Conoco Bucks, plus 20 consumers could win a $500 gas gift card. Winning customers will see their prizes loaded digitally within the My Conoco app, available for use in future fuel purchases at any participating Conoco station.

"We're seeing consumers actively return to normal summertime activities. As they do, we know that fill ups will be more frequent as people celebrate the season in ways both big and small," said Sarah Bolding, senior director of brands at Conoco. "Our Wheel of Destiny game gives our customers a fun way to pass a few minutes at the pump and save on future trips."

Full rules, regulations and prizing for the Wheel of Destiny are available at Conoco.com/wheelofdestiny.

The My Conoco app is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play. Inside the app, in addition to potential fuel savings, Mobile Pay offers enhanced payment security for consumers by eliminating a card swipe and allowing consumers to safely pay at the pump or in-store.

Conoco is a brand of Houston-based Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.