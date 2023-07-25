Consumers Crave Fruit Options for Snacking Occasions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — As adult consumers continue to snack more than ever, fueling up with fruit is one of the top ways to feel better while snacking, a new survey from Del Monte Foods Inc. revealed.

The survey, which tracks snacking attitudes and behaviors for U.S. consumers, found that more than two-thirds of adults are reaching for fruit when they want to feel their best. They are also seeking to relive the joy of their childhood snacks, with fruit cups and fruit snacks topping the list of snacks they wish were more geared toward adults.

Findings show a majority of general consumers regularly replace meals with snacks, with parents especially likely to "snackstitute." Additionally, while taste, nutritional content and convenience top the list of what people are looking for in snacks, fruit, in particular, is a key component of what snackers are missing.

Highlights from Del Monte's survey include:

As the act of "joy snacking" has gained popularity in recent months, fueling up with fruit is one of the best pick-me-ups. More than two-thirds of adults reach for fruit-based snacks when they want to feel their best — which is significantly higher than any other snack options.

Adults are missing their favorite childhood snacks like fruit cups, and parents intentionally seek out snacks that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults. More than a quarter of adults, and almost half of parents, wish fruit cups were more geared toward adults.

Nearly all adults crave more refreshing snacks in the summer.

Parents are especially in need of snacks on-the-go, both for their kids and themselves. More than three-quarters of adults (85 percent parents vs. 70 percent nonparents) say convenience and portability are qualities they consider when purchasing snacks.

Snacks remain a universally enjoyed, consistent activity for all, but parents are more likely to replace meals with snacks. A majority of adults regularly replace meals with snacks, with parents much more likely to do so (eight in 10 parents vs. two-thirds of nonparents).

Fruit is a key component of what is currently missing from snacks. Taste and nutritional content top the list of what people are looking for in snacks, with more than a quarter of adults saying snacks are lacking in fruits.

The survey is timed with the release of two new flavors of Del Monte's Fruit Refreshers, adult portable fruit snack cups which meet the need for nutritious, delicious and convenient snacks, and give consumers a grown-up version of the fruit cups they've been missing, according to the maker.

"We're thrilled to learn a bit more about the snacking attitudes of our consumer base and to be able to meet their desires with our Fruit Refreshers product line," said Brand Manager Chris Kocur. "The new flavors, Pineapple & Mango in Prickly Pear Flavored Fruit Water and Peaches in Honeysuckle Flavored Fruit Water, provide a delicious, convenient and refreshing snack for busy parents and adults in need of a mid-afternoon pick me up, or those who are looking for a grown-up version of the fruit cups they loved as children."

Walnut Creek-based Del Monte Foods is the original plant-based food company. Its portfolio of brands include Del Monte, Contadina, College Inn, S&W, Take Root Organics and Joyba.

Del Monte Foods Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Ltd. and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.