Consumers Experiencing Credit Card Fee Fatigue
Other findings from the survey include:
- 79% of Americans have been charged a fee for paying with a credit card.
- Half of Americans say they will not use their credit card if they have to pay a fee.
- 48% of people feel that merchants are not transparent when charging fees for credit card transactions.
- Nine in 10 Americans believe processing fees have gotten out of hand.
- 59% believe it's unfair when merchants pass their fee costs onto customers.
For retailers, swipe fees have remained a sticking point as well, with many objecting to the perceived hold Visa and Mastercard have over processing fees. Industry associations like the Merchants Payments Coalition have lobbied for reform, including the passage of the Credit Card Competition Act, which would force Visa and Mastercard to compete with additional payment networks.
Currently, the two companies control approximately 80% of the market and centrally price fix swipe fees charged by banks that issue cards under their brands. Visa and Mastercard also restrict processing to their own networks even though most competing networks charge lower fees and, according to the Federal Reserve, have less fraud.