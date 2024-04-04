Consumers Experiencing Credit Card Fee Fatigue

NATIONAL REPORT — In light of rising credit card swipe fees rising, WalletHub recently released its survey on consumer perceptions and responses regarding these processing fees.

The survey found a certain level of fatigue among consumers, with the combination of fees from both in-store and app-based orders leaving 85% of respondents believing they are being nickel-and-dimed when they are asked to pay an extra fee to process a credit card payment. This sentiment comes as processing fees for Visa and Mastercard topped out at more than $100 billion in 2023.