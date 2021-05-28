Contactless C-store Serves Fans at Indianapolis 500
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — AiFi is joining Verizon Communications Inc. to bring an autonomous shopping experience to the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
Ticket holders, volunteers, staff, and drivers will be able to purchase an assortment of snacks, beverages and Indy 500 merchandise using AiFi's portable computer vision enabled NanoStore, which will run on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.
"As in-person gatherings start back up, venues and consumers alike will prioritize personal safety in every way possible," said Steve Gu, founder and CEO at AiFi. "Our NanoStore allows attendees to avoid crowded lines and experience contactless shopping while purchasing their favorite snacks and drinks. We're incredibly excited to partner with Penske to bring a seamless shopping experience to event attendees, allowing them to get back to their seats faster to enjoy the race."
Customers may enter the NanoStore by scanning the Indy Express Shop app. Once scanned, the computer vision-technology around the store will observe and track the items that a customer chooses. When customers are done shopping, they can walk out and will receive a receipt to their app or email within minutes.
"The NanoStore provides a completely new and futuristic shopping experience for attendees," said Rebecca Russelink, chief information officer at Penske Entertainment. "We're excited to work with AiFi and Verizon to ensure the best possible customer service with this unique store."
AiFi's computer vision-technology has achieved an accuracy rate of 99 percent for a seamless customer experience, without using facial recognition or storing biometric data, the company stated.
The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 30, with several preliminary events taking place on days leading up to the final race. The AiFi NanoStore is currently open.
"Giving race fans the ability to experience the power of Verizon 5G at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through AiFi's autonomous shopping NanoStore is an exciting moment for us," said Andy Brady, vice president, Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business. "Our long-standing partnership with Penske is filled with industry-driving innovation. AiFi shares that same passion and have been amazing partners in making this autonomous shopping experience come to life."
Santa Clara-based AiFi enables reliable, cost-effective, and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology that provides an unrivaled shopper experience for retailers and consumers around the world. It has more than 15 stores deployed worldwide.