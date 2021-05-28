Contactless C-store Serves Fans at Indianapolis 500

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — AiFi is joining Verizon Communications Inc. to bring an autonomous shopping experience to the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Ticket holders, volunteers, staff, and drivers will be able to purchase an assortment of snacks, beverages and Indy 500 merchandise using AiFi's portable computer vision enabled NanoStore, which will run on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

"As in-person gatherings start back up, venues and consumers alike will prioritize personal safety in every way possible," said Steve Gu, founder and CEO at AiFi. "Our NanoStore allows attendees to avoid crowded lines and experience contactless shopping while purchasing their favorite snacks and drinks. We're incredibly excited to partner with Penske to bring a seamless shopping experience to event attendees, allowing them to get back to their seats faster to enjoy the race."



Customers may enter the NanoStore by scanning the Indy Express Shop app. Once scanned, the computer vision-technology around the store will observe and track the items that a customer chooses. When customers are done shopping, they can walk out and will receive a receipt to their app or email within minutes.