Contactless Convenience

Many changes have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and chief among them is digital transformation within the convenience channel. Pre-pandemic, the convenience store industry was historically known to be a slow adopter of cutting-edge technologies, but no longer. Contactless shopping, in particular, is seeing a ramp-up as more c-store retailers are adding such services and more customers are open to using them. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, revealed the following insights: