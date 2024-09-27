 Skip to main content

Convenience Channel Brews Up Coffee Day Promotions

Free and discounted java will be offered Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, respectively.
Danielle Romano
Maverik hot coffee

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers and travel center operators have something brewing for National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) and International Coffee Day (Oct. 1). Nationwide, guests and professional drivers can enjoy a range of free and discounted hot, iced and cold brew coffee at participating brands.

EG America

Westborough, Mass.-based EG America will celebrate National Coffee Day with 99-cent hot or iced coffee (up to a large). Participating banners include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

"While we celebrate our love for coffee every day, in honor of National Coffee Day, we're offering a fantastic deal on a delicious cup of our Farmhouse Blend coffee," said Whitney Johnson, EG America's vice president of loyalty and digital commerce. "This Sunday, SmartRewards members will receive a coupon for a 99-cent coffee — hot or iced — a great cup of coffee for under $1 and the perfect reason to come into our stores to acknowledge the day."

EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

For International Coffee Day, Adventure Club and &Rewards members can get 50% off one cup of Bean to Cup roasts. Upgraded Maverik Nitro cardholders will be treated to one free cup at Maverik locations. Both offers are good for one hot beverage, up to size large. 

The Bean to Cup coffee program delivers freshly ground coffee on demand. Featuring premium roasts and coffee blends from around the world, including Colombian, Dark Brazilian, Breakfast Blend, House Blend and High Caffeine, each flavor is served at its peak freshness and is available hot or iced, both day and night, the convenience retailer noted.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop acquired Kum & Go in 2023. Together, the two brands serve customers in more than 800 convenience stores across 20 states.

Pilot Travel Centers

To toast National Coffee Day, Pilot is offering a special one-day-only deal through the myRewards Plus app. Guests can redeem a free, any-size hot or iced coffee at participating travel centers.

Guests are invited to indulge in three limited-time flavors:

  • Bourbon Pecan hot coffee — Back by popular demand, this rich and nutty blend is enhanced with just a hint of sweetness.
  • Cinnamon Roll cold brew — This cold brew captures the essence of a classic cinnamon roll, delivering a smooth, flavorful pick-me-up.
  • Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice cappuccino — This cappuccino combines the beloved taste of a Cinnabon with the warm spices of pumpkin.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. It operates nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Sheetz Inc.

On Sept. 29, Sheetz is offering 99-cent, any size cold brew coffee at all of its 750-plus locations. The deal can be redeemed by customers by adding it under the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The offer can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member.

Sheetz Coffee Day offer 2024

Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store. Additionally, Sheetz offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz operates throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops is treating guests to a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee from 12 p.m. to close at all locations on Sept. 29. No other purchase is necessary to partake in the promotion.

The deal includes any size coffee in any flavor, including House Blend, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, Maple French Toast, Decaf and the seasonal Pumpkin Spice. Iced options include pre-sweetened iced coffee or unsweetened cold brew available at the ice cream counter.

"If you thought it can't get better than that, guess again. What's better than a free coffee paired with one of our seasonal fall pastries? Grab one of our Apple Cider Donuts, Pumpkin Cheese Muffins, Pumpkin Glazed Muffins or an Iced Apple Muffins," Stewart's Shops said in a release.

Last year more than 87,000 free coffees were enjoyed, according to the convenience retailer. 

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. 

