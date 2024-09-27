Convenience Channel Brews Up Coffee Day Promotions

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers and travel center operators have something brewing for National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) and International Coffee Day (Oct. 1). Nationwide, guests and professional drivers can enjoy a range of free and discounted hot, iced and cold brew coffee at participating brands.

EG America

Westborough, Mass.-based EG America will celebrate National Coffee Day with 99-cent hot or iced coffee (up to a large). Participating banners include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

"While we celebrate our love for coffee every day, in honor of National Coffee Day, we're offering a fantastic deal on a delicious cup of our Farmhouse Blend coffee," said Whitney Johnson, EG America's vice president of loyalty and digital commerce. "This Sunday, SmartRewards members will receive a coupon for a 99-cent coffee — hot or iced — a great cup of coffee for under $1 and the perfect reason to come into our stores to acknowledge the day."

EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group.