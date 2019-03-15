Convenience Channel Mobilizes to Support Partnership for a Healthier America

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The convenience store industry is joining together to further its support of the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

PHA works with corporate America to improve the food supply and increase physical activity. Its 2019 Accelerating a Healthier Future Summit will take place April 1-2 at the Swissôtel in Chicago, with Convenience Store News, the convenience industry's leading media brand, and NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, as media sponsors.

Leaders from the private sector, government, academia and nonprofits will gather at the event to discuss challenges and solutions to ensure all children will live healthier lives, growing up to be adults free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions.

This year's summit will address the imperative to accelerate the healthy innovation and market disruption necessary to make nutritious food and safe play more accessible to all American families.

The 2019 summit features breakout sessions focused on topics that include recent advances in food and physical activity designed with disposable income in mind; the opportunity for equitable technologies that improve health; the movement to ensure that those who choose to eat away from home have access to healthy options; and creating lasting partnerships that drive better health.

This year's event gained the support of a number of major consumer, childcare and healthcare brands. The 2019 summit premier, gold and silver-level sponsors are:

NovoNordisk , a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given the company the experience and capabilities to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: rare bleeding disorders, growth hormone related disorders and obesity. NovoNordisk is the premier sponsor of the 2019 PHA Summit.

McLane Co. Inc. , one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S.

MINDBODY Inc ., a leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with providers in their local communities.

McDonald's , a leading global foodservice retailer with more than 37,000 locations in 120 countries. More than 90 percent of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women. Since 2013, McDonald's has been working with Healthier Generation to increase their provision and marketing of fruits, vegetables and healthier beverages, including removing soda from Happy Meal menu boards.

PepsiCo Inc., a leading global food and beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. PepsiCo has pledged that at least two-thirds of all beverages sold globally have 100 calories or less from added sugars per 12-ounce serving by 2025.

Bronze-level sponsors include Amazon Inc., Bright Horizons, Giant Food, Harold Levinson Associates, John Hancock, KMPG United States, National Confectioners Association, Peerfit Inc., The a2 Milk Co. and The Honest Co.

To review the agenda for the 2019 Accelerating a Healthier Future Summit, click here.