Convenience Channel Players Bringing Their 'A' Game for the Big Game

NATIONAL REPORT — With just days to the final NFL game for the season, consumers, retailers and consumer packaged goods companies are gearing up for Super Bowl LIII.

The championship matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams takes place Sunday Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), American adults said they will spend an average of $81.30 for a total $14.8 billion as they watch the showdown. The results are part of the annual survey released today by NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

"You don't have to be a football fan to celebrate the Super Bowl," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Whether it's to see who wins, watch the halftime show and commercials or just get together with friends, this is the biggest party since New Year's Eve. Spending is expected to be at one the highest levels we've seen. And retailers are ready whether you need food, team jerseys, decorations or a new TV."

The average spending is virtually unchanged from last year's $81.17 and is the second highest in the history of the survey after a record of $82.19 set in 2016 when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in a 24-10 final game in Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

However, the total amount dipped from last year's $15.3 billion, primarily because fewer people plans to watch the game — 182.5 million this year compared with 188.5 million in 2018. The overall spending is still the third-highest on record, after last year's figure and $15.5 billion in 2016, according to the survey.



The biggest spenders are those ages 35-44 at an average $123.26 while the lowest are those 65 and older at $40.97. Viewers in the Northeast plan to spend the most, at an average $94.89, followed by the West at $84.01, the South at $79.09 and the Midwest at $69.24.



"The numbers vary from year to year, but regardless of the economy, politics or the weather, most Americans manage to take a break every year for the Super Bowl," Prosper Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. "The big game is a day for big spending regardless of who plays or wins."



And those numbers should have the players in the convenience channel hearing cash registers ring.

In preparation for the game, Frito-Lay North America unveiled its inaugural U.S. Snack Index, a poll asking consumers what they plan to snack on during this year's big game.

A division of PepsiCo, Frito-Lay products include Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos. It is an official sponsor of Super Bowl LIII.

Key insights from the U.S. Snack Index include:

Nine out of 10 viewers plan to have at least one snack during the game. In addition, 80 percent of Americans will have potato chips or tortilla chips.

No two cities are exactly alike when it comes to Super Bowl snacking preferences. Chicago's top pick is popcorn. Los Angeles had the highest percentage of potato chip lovers, while Boston chose tortilla chips as their top pick.

Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials selected cheesy snacks as a top pick. In addition, spicy snacks fared best with these age groups.

Salsa was the overall top dip choice. French onion dip was the most popular dip for potato chips, while both salsa and guacamole came in high for tortilla chip dipping.

More than one-third of those polled planned to share their photos on social media.

More than half of viewers prefer to prepare simple recipes when they are attending a partly or hosting their own gathering.

Here is a look at how convenience store retailers and suppliers are meeting the game day needs of consumers: